The Ukrainian authorities themselves are interfering with the creation of the country’s missile system. Oleksandr Turchynov, former secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, said this on the air of the Pryamoy TV channel. RIA Novosti, 01.11.2021

MOSCOW, November 1 – RIA Novosti. The Ukrainian authorities themselves are interfering with the creation of the country’s missile system. Oleksandr Turchynov, the former secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, said this on the air of the Pryamoy TV channel. According to him, within the framework of the production of the Neptune anti-ship missile system, specific steps were developed to create air, land and sea-based missiles to protect Ukraine in the Black and Azov Seas, however He concluded that since 2019 the Ukrainian government has regularly thwarted the defense order due to its ignorance, irresponsibility and rampant corruption, which threatens the country’s security. withdraw “troops from the east, from the Crimea, pay reparations.” He stressed that his country is working on a missile program, and admitted that new weapons could be aimed at Moscow.

