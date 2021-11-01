Ukraine said that stopping gas transit would increase the likelihood of war with Russia – International Panorama

LONDON, November 1. / TASS /. The start of operation of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline and the termination of gas transit through Ukraine will increase the likelihood of a “full-scale war” between Moscow and Kiev. This opinion was expressed by the head of the company “Naftogaz of Ukraine” Yuriy Vitrenko in an interview published on Monday to the Financial Times.

“[Если] there will be no physical transit [газа] through Ukraine, this increases the likelihood of a full-scale war between Russia and Ukraine with all the ensuing consequences, “he said.

The publication notes that Kiev is concerned about the lack of determination in Europe to support the pro-Western course of Ukraine. Vitrenko, in turn, believes that Russia can use Nord Stream 2 as a “geopolitical weapon.”

The construction of Nord Stream 2 was fully completed on September 10. To start pumping gas, the project operator was required to submit certificates of compliance with technical standards to the Stralsund Mining Authority. It is also required to obtain registration as an independent transport operator – the Federal Network Agency must publish the draft decision by January 8, 2022. This agency cannot prohibit commercial gas pumping, but if it starts before registration is received, the operator will be fined. This registration is required to comply with the EU Gas Directive.

The Russian side has repeatedly stressed that Nord Stream 2 is a commercial project and is being implemented jointly with European partners. Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov expressed bewilderment at the attempts of a number of countries to determine the fate of the gas pipeline on politically motivated circumstances. Moscow has also repeatedly stated that it has never used energy resources as an instrument of pressure.