Former secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksandr Turchynov said that the Ukrainian authorities interfere with the creation of the country’s missile system and thus endanger the country, reports RIA News”…

According to him, since 2019, the Ukrainian government has regularly disrupted the defense order due to its ignorance, irresponsibility and rampant corruption, endangering the country’s security.

The politician said that as part of the production of the Neptune anti-ship missile, specific steps were developed to create air, land and sea-based missiles to protect Ukraine in the Black and Azov Seas, but this program was curtailed.

Earlier in Ukraine threatened sink the Black Sea Fleet. Former deputy of the Verkhovna Rada Igor Lapin expressed the opinion that Kiev needs to start producing Neptune missile systems to counter the Russian fleet.

The “Neptune” complex is called by the Ukrainian media “the destroyer of the Crimean bridge.” In 2019, Turchinov said that the Crimean Bridge could be destroyed in a matter of minutes by the Neptune cruise missiles created in Ukraine. Complex are planning modernize, however, according to Ukrainian experts, the country does not yet have ships on which to put it.