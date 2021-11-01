Ukrainian gas transportation system is ready to offer capacities for transit after the accident in Bulgaria

https://ria.ru/20211101/gaz-1757222221.html
KIEV, November 1 – RIA Novosti. Due to the accident on the gas pipeline in Bulgaria, the "Ukrainian gas transmission system operator" is ready to offer its transit capacities for gas transportation in the direction of Hungary to minimize the consequences, said the head of the company Serhiy Makogon. "in the village of Vetrino (Varna region). According to the company, due to the accident, gas supplies to Romania, Serbia and Hungary from Bulgaria were interrupted. "The GTS operator is ready to offer transit capacities to Hungary to minimize the consequences of the accident for consumers in Hungary and Serbia," Makogon wrote on his Facebook page on Monday. According to him, such accidents happen to all operators, so it is important to have additional network flexibility, like the Ukrainian gas transmission system (GTS). "This aspect will always be an advantage over" one-pipe ", and even more so underwater routes. impact on the safety, reliability and security of gas supplies, "he added. Earlier, Gazprom and the Hungarian MVM CEEnergy signed two long-term contracts for the supply of gas through the Turkish Stream and further to Serbia and through Austria, both routes bypass Ukraine. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said that Kiev is disappointed with this agreement and believes that it is detrimental to bilateral Ukrainian-Hungarian relations.
KIEV, November 1 – RIA Novosti. Due to the accident on the gas pipeline in Bulgaria, the “Ukrainian gas transmission system operator” is ready to offer its transit capacities for gas transportation in the direction of Hungary to minimize the consequences, said the head of the company Serhiy Makogon.
According to him, such accidents happen to all operators, so it is important to have additional network flexibility, like the Ukrainian gas transmission system (GTS).
“This aspect will always be an advantage over” one-pipe “, and even more so underwater routes. This has a significant impact on the safety, reliability and security of gas supplies,” he added.
Earlier, Gazprom and the Hungarian MVM CEEnergy signed two long-term contracts for the supply of gas through the Turkish Stream and further to Serbia and through Austria, both routes bypassing Ukraine. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said that Kiev is disappointed with this agreement and believes that it is detrimental to bilateral Ukrainian-Hungarian relations.
