UMMC decided to buy one of the largest gold miners in Russia :: Business :: RBC

UMMC has filed an application for the purchase of 100% of the gold mining company GV Gold, which is owned by top managers of Lanta Bank and the Blackrock fund. In the spring of 2021, the company planned an IPO for $ 500 million, but then abandoned these plans.



The Ural Mining and Metallurgical Company (UMMC), co-owned by Iskander Makhmudov and Andrey Bokarev, has filed a petition with the Federal Antimonopoly Service to acquire 100% of one of Russia’s largest gold mining companies Vysochaishy (GV Gold). This was announced on Monday, November 1, by the FAS press service.

GV Gold with assets in the Irkutsk Region and Yakutia was founded in 1998 by the Lanta-Bank team. Its main shareholders are top managers of this bank Sergey Dokuchaev and Natalya Opaleva, as well as the head of one of its structures Valerian Tikhonov (each owns 20.36% of the gold miner). Another 17.99% belongs to the American investment fund Blackrock.

At the end of 2020, GV Gold produced 272 thousand ounces of gold (8.5 tons), taking the eighth place among the gold mining companies in Russia. GV Gold’s gold reserves are 4.4 million ounces. The company’s revenue amounted to $ 471 million, EBITDA – $ 248 million.

In the spring of 2021, the shareholders of the gold miner planned to hold an IPO on the Moscow Stock Exchange for $ 500 million.At the same time, the market estimated the entire company at $ 1.5 billion, a source familiar with their plans told RBC.