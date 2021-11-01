United Russia deputy may be expelled from the party for the vote “against”

State Duma deputy from “United Russia” Yevgeny Marchenko may be expelled from the party for the fact that he voted against its adoption during the first reading of the draft federal budget.

The recommendation to exclude Marchenko was given to members of the same party by the United Russia Commission on Ethics. In her opinion, the deputy violated the provision on the United Russia faction in the State Duma, according to which all members of the faction must vote in accordance with the developed position of the leadership.

According to the chairman of the commission, Valentina Tereshkova, the decision to expel Marchenko from the party was taken unanimously at the meeting. The last word rests with the Presidium of the General Council of United Russia, which will meet shortly.

The media note that on the day of voting on the draft budget, the press service of United Russia announced that the bill was supported by all party members in the State Duma. Until today, there was not a word that Marchenko voted against.

Yevgeny Marchenko himself explained his position by the fact that during the discussion of the draft budget he was not allowed to ask the Minister of Finance Anton Siluanov a question about the construction of a high-tech pediatrics center in St. Petersburg on the basis of the local pediatric university. According to Marchenko, the leadership of the university for four years has been unsuccessfully trying to achieve the allocation of budgetary funds for this construction and asked the deputy for assistance.

In response, the first deputy head of the United Russia faction Vyacheslav Makarov stated that he had contacted the rector of the Pediatric University Dmitry Ivanov and he said that he did not communicate with Marchenko and did not ask him for anything. At the same time, in a conversation with Kommersant, Ivanov says the opposite. He confirms that he turned to the deputy, since the clinic needs a new building to replace the old one, built back in 1905.

Marchenko believes that Ivanov is now giving up his words because he was “intimidated.” The deputy also stressed that in case of expulsion from United Russia, he will work in the State Duma as a single-mandate and will try to “build new relations with the faction, taking into account the revealed circumstances.”