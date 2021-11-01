https://ria.ru/20211101/deputat-1757239833.html
United Russia will exclude the deputy who voted against the adoption of the budget
United Russia will exclude the deputy who voted against the adoption of the budget – RIA Novosti, 11/01/2021
United Russia will exclude the deputy who voted against the adoption of the budget
The United Russia Commission on Ethics unanimously recommended the exclusion of State Duma deputy Yevgeny Marchenko from the party, who voted against the adoption of the budget … RIA Novosti, 01.11.2021
2021-11-01T16: 20
2021-11-01T16: 20
2021-11-01T16: 55
politics
budget
United Russia
State Duma of the Russian Federation
Evgeny Marchenko
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/08/11/1746106305_0-0:2808:1580_1920x0_80_0_0_98d8b009fc5fbe243a93a1de277a3bfb.jpg
MOSCOW, November 1 – RIA Novosti. The United Russia Commission on Ethics unanimously recommended to expel State Duma deputy Yevgeny Marchenko from the party, who voted against the adoption of the budget in the first reading, despite the unanimous decision of the faction, the press service of the United Russia party reported. The Presidium of the General Council will consider this issue in the near future. the legislator “violated the norms of the Charter and the provision on the faction.” collegial position. “As for the factional work – to support the position worked out by the faction and vote in accordance with the decision of the faction on a consolidated vote on the issues considered by the State Duma,” Revenko added. He recalled that the United Russia faction on October 25 made a unanimous decision to support the draft budget. and Marchenko did not express any objections either verbally or in writing. According to Revenko, his vote against Marchenko was explained by the fact that he was not allowed to ask the Minister of Finance Anton Siluanov a question about the construction of a high-tech pediatrics center in St. Petersburg. there was enough time before the first reading. At the same time, there is always an opportunity to amend the second reading, and not vote “against” the document, which contains funds for the implementation of the United Russia people’s program, proposals to which were sent by residents of the regions, and instructions from the President, “the executive secretary of the commission on In turn, the first deputy head of the United Russia faction, Vyacheslav Makarov, said that he contacted the rector of the St. Petersburg State Pediatric Medical University, Dmitry Ivanov, who said that he had not communicated with Marchenko about the construction of a pediatric center.
https://ria.ru/20211030/putin-1757000072.html
https://ria.ru/20211028/zhirinovskiy-1756678381.html
https://ria.ru/20211026/zamorozka-1756326119.html
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/08/11/1746106305_0-0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_546fdb7d503dbb800b22639d824082f7.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
politics, budget, united russia, state duma of the russian federation, evgeny marchenko
United Russia will exclude the deputy who voted against the adoption of the budget
The Presidium of the General Council will consider this issue in the near future.
October 30, 02:08 PM
Putin announced a budget surplus
It is emphasized that the legislator “violated the norms of the Charter and the provision on the faction.”
“As for the factional work – to support the position worked out by the faction and vote in accordance with the faction’s decision on a consolidated vote on the issues considered by the State Duma,” Revenko added.
He recalled that the United Russia faction on October 25 made a unanimous decision to support the draft budget, and Marchenko did not express any objections either orally or in writing.
October 28, 02:16 PM
Zhirinovsky urged to expel three parties from the State Duma
“This is an object of the Ministry of Health, there was enough time to work out the question about it before the first reading. At the same time, there is always an opportunity to amend the second reading, and not vote” against “the document, which contains funds for the implementation of the United Russia people’s program, proposals to which the residents of the regions were sent, and the instructions of the president, “concluded the executive secretary of the ethics commission.
October 26, 03:25 PM
The Duma approved in the first reading the extension of the freeze of the funded part of pensions