United Russia will exclude the deputy who voted against the adoption of the budget

MOSCOW, November 1 – RIA Novosti. The United Russia Commission on Ethics unanimously recommended to expel State Duma deputy Yevgeny Marchenko from the party, who voted against the adoption of the budget in the first reading, despite the unanimous decision of the faction, the press service of the United Russia party reported. The Presidium of the General Council will consider this issue in the near future. the legislator “violated the norms of the Charter and the provision on the faction.” collegial position. “As for the factional work – to support the position worked out by the faction and vote in accordance with the decision of the faction on a consolidated vote on the issues considered by the State Duma,” Revenko added. He recalled that the United Russia faction on October 25 made a unanimous decision to support the draft budget. and Marchenko did not express any objections either verbally or in writing. According to Revenko, his vote against Marchenko was explained by the fact that he was not allowed to ask the Minister of Finance Anton Siluanov a question about the construction of a high-tech pediatrics center in St. Petersburg. there was enough time before the first reading. At the same time, there is always an opportunity to amend the second reading, and not vote “against” the document, which contains funds for the implementation of the United Russia people’s program, proposals to which were sent by residents of the regions, and instructions from the President, “the executive secretary of the commission on In turn, the first deputy head of the United Russia faction, Vyacheslav Makarov, said that he contacted the rector of the St. Petersburg State Pediatric Medical University, Dmitry Ivanov, who said that he had not communicated with Marchenko about the construction of a pediatric center.

