US and EU assessed the abolition of duties imposed by Trump on steel and aluminum

Biden, in turn, noted that Brussels and Washington “should not allow dirty steel to be dumped on their markets, in particular from China.” Biden expressed the opinion that the United States produces the best steel in the world, which must be protected from competition with foreign manufacturers.

Bernd Lange, head of the European Parliament’s Committee on International Trade, said that the United States had not removed all duties on imports of steel and aluminum products from the European Union, so it is necessary to work “to fully resolve this unfortunate dispute created by the previous US government.” “Although the section 232 fees [американского закона о расширении торговли от 1962 года] will not be completely canceled, their partial cancellation is an important step towards de-escalation and shows that this administration is committed to working with us, ”he said.

Biden later said that Washington and Brussels, by resolving differences over US duties on steel and aluminum from the EU, were able to remove a serious irritant in bilateral relations. “The deal will immediately remove the cause of the significant tension [в отношениях] with our friends in the European Union. She rejects the false claim that we cannot ensure economic growth and protect the interests of American workers while countering climate change, ”the head of state emphasized.

During the presidency of Donald Trump in the first half of 2018, the United States imposed duties on imports of steel and aluminum products from the European Union – 25% and 10%, respectively, in order to protect American industry. The EU has imposed tariff retaliatory measures on imports of various goods from the United States.

In addition to the EU countries, American duties affected the import of steel and aluminum from Mexico and Canada, but in May 2019, such measures were canceled in relation to these countries. As Trump himself explained, the reason for the introduction of duties was the unfair attitude of these states towards the United States in the trade sphere. “If we introduce zero duties on their goods [ввозимых в США]and they charge us duties in the amount of 25%, 50% or even 100% on our goods, this is unfair and cannot be tolerated any longer, ”he said.