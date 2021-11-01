US handed over a list of suspected cyber attacks to Russia

The United States is negotiating behind closed doors with Russia on cybersecurity and recently gave the Russian side the names of several hackers who, according to the American intelligence community, are involved in recent cyber attacks on US facilities.

The claim is contained in an article titled “Global Rivals, Russia and the US Silently Seek Areas of Cooperation,” published Sunday on the New York Times website. It argues that in recent months American and Russian representatives have also been conducting a dialogue on other issues, in particular, arms control, according to the newspaper, “the deepest in many years.” “The Biden administration is taking a sober approach to relations with Russia,” the newspaper writes.

The dialogue, which is conducted mostly behind the scenes, began after the meeting between US President Joe Biden and Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Geneva in June this year. As noted by the New York Times, in recent months, three high-ranking officials of the US administration have visited Moscow, and Russian and American representatives have also met several times in Switzerland and Finland.

The transfer to the Russian side of data on suspected hacker attacks, according to the newspaper, was preceded by a lengthy debate in the American intelligence community. Now, according to American officials, Washington is awaiting “whether the information will lead to arrests,” calling the current situation a test of how sincere President Putin was in his pledge to help fight cybercrime.

Accusing Russian hackers of cyberattacks, the US authorities have recently emphasized that the Kremlin itself or the Russian special services are most likely not behind the ransom attacks.

The article also deals with the recent visit to Moscow of Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland. A wide range of issues were allegedly raised, but there were also topics that the Kremlin did not want to discuss – among them the repression of the political opposition and the situation of Alexei Navalny in the colony.

It is not yet clear whether a new meeting between Putin and Biden will take place in the near future. The Russian president did not attend the G20 summit in Rome, which Biden attended. The head of the Russian delegation, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, said on Sunday that he and Biden had “a short but useful conversation.” According to Lavrov, Biden conveyed greetings to Putin and stressed his focus on further contacts.

Biden himself, speaking on Sunday evening, expressed regret that the Russian and Chinese leaders did not attend the summit and did not personally present their countries’ positions on critical issues.