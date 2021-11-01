https://ria.ru/20211101/korabl-1757144105.html
US Navy Sixth Fleet flagship headed for the Black Sea
The flagship of the Sixth Fleet of the US Navy headed for the Black Sea – Russia news today
US Navy Sixth Fleet flagship headed for the Black Sea
The flagship of the US Sixth Fleet Mount Whitney has begun transit to the Black Sea for operations with NATO allies and partners
MOSCOW, November 1 – RIA Novosti. US Navy Sixth Fleet flagship Mount Whitney has begun transit into the Black Sea for operations with NATO allies and partners, the Navy reported on Twitter. operations with NATO allies and partners in the region, “the report says. Earlier, the US Navy reported that the headquarters of the US Navy’s Sixth Fleet and NATO’s naval strike and support forces are starting operations in the Mediterranean and Black Seas. As noted, the headquarters will be located at Mount Whitney. The US Sixth Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts a full range of naval operations, often with allies and partners from other government departments.
