Vaccination protects against COVID-19 5 times better than previous infection

Get over COVID-19 or still get vaccinated? Skeptics often have such a question associated either with a lack of confidence in existing vaccines, or with an underestimation of the danger of a new coronavirus infection.

Such people are not convinced by a number of new studies that unequivocally indicate that the SARS-CoV-2 virus causes long-term changes in the body, sometimes associated with serious health risks. Some scientists even associate the appearance of the first symptoms of diabetes with the recently transferred COVID-19.

The risk of serious side effects (SARS-CoV-2 hits the most vulnerable human organs and tissues) in itself suggests that it is better to avoid covid disease in any way.

The most reliable way to protect yourself from the deadly attacks of the virus was and remains vaccination. Although even vaccinated people should not forget about personal protective measures such as wearing a mask and social distancing.

Now scientists have another argument in favor of vaccination. They found that vaccines provide much stronger immunity to new mutations in the coronavirus than the previous disease.

Researchers have collected data on more than 201 thousand hospitalizations in nine US states. Of these, 7,000 case histories were carefully selected for further analysis.

The research team analyzed the number of unvaccinated individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 more than three months before being admitted to hospital with the novel coronavirus, as well as the number of people who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine who did not have covid before they were admitted to the hospital. as part of the study.

The researchers found that unvaccinated adults previously infected with COVID-19 were hospitalized about five times more often than those who were vaccinated.

“This data is compelling evidence that vaccination provides better protection against COVID-19 than natural immunity,” said Dr. Shaun Grannis of Indiana University School of Medicine. infected. ”This study conclusively shows that the response [на этот вопрос] positive”.

The data analysis also showed that vaccines are almost 20 times more effective than the previous infection at protecting adults over 65 years of age from hospitalization with coronavirus.

These findings are in good agreement with previously published studies.

So, we have already written that 50% of those who have had covid disease do not develop stable immunity, which the WHO warned about in the early stages of the pandemic. In addition, we reported that patients vaccinated against coronavirus are 29 times less likely to go to the hospital than unvaccinated ones.

A new study by scientists from the United States was published in the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

By the way, we recently talked about the fact that covid conspiracy theorists are more likely to get sick with COVID-19.

You can find more news from the world of science and medicine in the “Science” and “Medicine” sections on the “Look” media platform.