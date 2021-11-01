Vekselberg supported spin-off of high-carbon business from UC Rusal :: Business :: RBC

The second largest shareholder of UC Rusal, Viktor Vekselberg, agreed to spin off the high-carbon business from the company. UC Rusal plans to complete it by the end of 2022 – on the eve of the introduction of the tax in the EU

Photo: Valery Bushukhin / TASS



Sual Partners of Viktor Vekselberg and Leonard Blavatnik agreed to spin off from UC Rusal (Sual owns 25.56%) a high-carbon business requiring costly modernization to reduce emissions into a separate structure.

As stated in the message of Sual, the company fully shares the desire of UC Rusal to achieve carbon neutrality and is ready for constructive joint work in this direction. The fact that the two largest shareholders of the aluminum company En + (owns 56.88%) and Sual have reached an agreement on this issue was also confirmed by the press service of the company founded by Oleg Deripaska. Back in May 2021, En + came up with a proposal to split the assets of UC Rusal, but then the company of Vekselberg and Blavatnik blocked the deal.

In the spring it was reported that UC Rusal needs to focus on the export of low carbon footprint aluminum. It was assumed that the company, freed from assets with a high-carbon footprint, will be renamed AL + and will continue to export aluminum to countries with high environmental requirements (for example, to Europe and the United States), it will include aluminum plants – Krasnoyarsk, Sayanogorsk, Khakass, Taishetsky, Boguchansky, KUBAL (located in Sweden), which produced 2.2 million tons of aluminum last year (58% of the company’s total production). In July, the European Commission announced that, as part of the cross-border carbon regulation mechanism, importers of cement, fertilizers, electricity, iron and steel, and aluminum will be required to purchase special certificates starting from 2026. In test mode, this mechanism may start working in 2023. The annual costs of Russian exporters from this tax by 2030 may reach $ 3.5-6.3 billion.

Vekselberg’s company has blocked the renaming of UC Rusal



“[Теперь] Both shareholders believe that, subject to all necessary corporate procedures of UC Rusal, it is necessary to continue planning and implementation of activities, including the proposed spin-off, aimed at achieving the goal of achieving carbon neutrality in 2050, ”En + said in a statement.

Sual Partners fully shares UC Rusal’s desire to achieve carbon neutrality and is ready for constructive joint work in this direction, the company said. In June, its representatives at a meeting of UC Rusal shareholders voted against renaming the company into AL +, slowing down the division of its assets. Then a source close to Sual Partners explained to RBC that the management of UC Rusal had not worked out all possible options for dividing assets, therefore the holding was not ready to approve only one of the options in an unworked form.

UC Rusal now expects to complete the asset spin-off in the second half of 2022, when an application is submitted for listing for the new company, to which the high-carbon business will be transferred, on the Moscow Exchange. But the messages from Sual and En + do not indicate the name of the new company and the terms on which Sual agreed to support the En + plan. RBC sent inquiries to Sual Partners, En + and UC Rusal.

The parties were able to reach a compromise on favorable terms for Sual Partners, believes Dmitry Smolin, analyst at Sinara investment bank. Another of the claims of Vekselberg and Blavatnik’s company to UC Rusal was the resumption of dividend payments. Once the shareholders have agreed on the separation of assets, now we can expect that the aluminum company will start paying dividends or announce a buyback, the expert added.