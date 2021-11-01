video appeared – News of Voronezh and the Voronezh region – Vesti Voronezh

The residents of Voronezh threw a party in a minibus with passengers: they sang songs with a guitar and admired the garland. The video of the unusual concert appeared in the public “My and Your Voronezh” on Sunday, October 31st.

Judging by the video, the bus was not rented especially for the party – many passengers calmly continue their journey, not paying attention to the musicians. Some passengers still sang along and clapped to the artists. The video received a lot of positive comments on social networks. Voronezh residents appreciated the good game and the desire of the musicians to cheer the townspeople on lockdown, when there is no opportunity to get together for a full-fledged concert.

The mayor’s office explained that the bus was rented from Autoline, and that it is the carrier’s right to lease the transport. The company’s management allegedly explained to the authorities that such an event was not originally planned. In “Autoline” this information was denied: according to the director of the company Dmitry Krutskikh, ordinary passengers were on the bus, and musicians came in at one of the stops and paid for the fare.

Earlier, the townspeople were entertained by another musician – 21-year-old violinist Rauf Rahimov staged an artistic performance at the Chizhov Gallery Center. As the guy noted on his social networks, a QR code is not needed for such a concert.