https://ria.ru/20211101/narusheniya-1757159190.html

Violations found in Tomsk medical unit after video from “red zone”

Violations were found in the Tomsk medical unit after a video from the “red zone” – Russia news today

Violations found in Tomsk medical unit after video from “red zone”

An unscheduled inspection of Roszdravnadzor of the Tomsk medical and sanitary unit No. 2, where a man filmed a resonant video of how he courted his grandmother in the “red zone” under … RIA Novosti, 01.11.2021

2021-11-01T10: 48

2021-11-01T10: 48

2021-11-01T10: 48

spread of coronavirus

society

Tomsk region

health – society

coronavirus covid-19

coronavirus in Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/1c/1756619828_0-0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_579323946b00e2e8b6cf7b8514ced54f.jpg

NOVOSIBIRSK, November 1 – RIA Novosti. An unscheduled inspection of Roszdravnadzor of the Tomsk medical and sanitary unit No. 2, where a man filmed a resonant video of how he looked after his grandmother in the “red zone” under the guise of a doctor, revealed violations, the Roszdravnadzor department for the Tomsk region reported on Monday. Last week, the Tomsk agency TV2 said the story of Tomsk, who decided to check the words of his grandmother’s neighbor that an elderly woman with coronavirus in medical unit No. 2 is poorly cared for, does not cure and does not change diapers. Having changed into a doctor’s special suit, the man entered the “red zone” of the hospital and found his grandmother lying in urine and feces with a fever. He filmed what was happening. According to media reports, the man courted his grandmother for three days, but was exposed. Deputy Governor Alena Levko initiated an inspection of the respiratory hospital, noting that the situation is unacceptable “both in terms of caring for patients and in terms of violation of epidemiological safety.” And on October 30, an 84-year-old patient died of coronavirus and concomitant diseases. “During the inspection, violations of the federal law were revealed …” On the basics of public health protection in the Russian Federation “in terms of providing affordable and high-quality medical care. elimination of violations, “- said in the message. The department did not explain what specific violations are in question.

https://ria.ru/20211028/ukhod-1756734823.html

Tomsk region

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

The grandson, disguised as a doctor, looked after his grandmother in the “red zone”. Hospital footage The grandson, disguised as a doctor, looked after his grandmother in the “red zone”. Hospital footage 2021-11-01T10: 48 true PT0M44S

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/1c/1756619828_240-0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_d464e5cc28fd604bbc5eb92cfd013dc8.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

society, tomsk region, health – society, coronavirus covid-19, coronavirus in russia