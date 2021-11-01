Violations were found in the Tomsk hospital, where the grandson nursed his grandmother for three days :: Society :: RBC

Photo: msc_2 / VK



Roszdravnadzor of the Tomsk region revealed violations in the medical and sanitary unit No. 2 (medical unit No. 2), where the grandson took care of the grandmother who was sick with COVID-19 under the guise of a doctor for three days. This is stated on the website of the department’s administration for the region.

According to the results of the inspection, it turned out that the hospital violated the law “On the basics of protecting the health of citizens”, not providing affordable and high-quality medical care. The medical unit was ordered to eliminate the identified violations.

Earlier, after the story of the grandson, Roszdravnadzor and the regional prosecutor’s office began checking in a medical institution. A local resident told the TV-2 news agency that he “secretly” looked after a grandmother who was lying in the hospital, who suffers from Alzheimer’s disease and cannot eat or walk herself. He stated that he decided to visit an elderly relative after her neighbor stated that she was not being properly cared for in the hospital. The woman’s grandson bought a special medical suit and, having changed into it, entered the “red zone” of medical unit # 2, disguised as a doctor from another department. According to the man, this is how he found his grandmother in urine and feces, and the woman also had a fever.

He continued caring for his grandmother for three days, and the first was in the hospital for more than nine hours. On the second day, he again found that the grandmother was lying in the stool, and the medical staff did not change the woman’s diapers. On the third day, the man was forced to stop visiting, as doctors began to suspect him of deception.

“The feeling that I ended up in jail. Slaughterhouse. The doctors say that they have a rush, but the wards are half empty, ”said the woman’s grandson.

As the man specified, he was unable to find out about the condition of his grandmother after he stopped visiting the hospital. He went to Moscow for a personal meeting with the head of the Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin. The woman later died.