“We also want to work like this”: the founder of Teremka complained to Sobyanin about McDonald’s

The founder of Teremok wrote to Sobyanin a complaint about McDonald’s. Despite the ban, the American chain continues to let customers into restaurants, he said. The entrepreneur asks to allow other Moscow establishments to work in the same way, or to prohibit the admission of visitors to all

The founder of the Teremok chain, Mikhail Goncharov, sent an appeal to the Mayor of Moscow, Sergei Sobyanin, in which he said that McDonald’s restaurants continue to be allowed into customers’ premises, despite the ban. His appeal was conveyed to Forbes by the press service of Teremka. Goncharov has attached several videos to the letter in which people in uniform and with McDonald’s badges claim that they can let up to five people into a restaurant by agreement with the Moscow authorities and Rospotrebnadzor.

“We also want to work like this, but we cannot and have no right, since we are observing the decree. Literally about working in restaurants and cafes, it says the following: “take-away service without citizens visiting the premises of such enterprises,” Goncharov writes to Sobyanin.

He stressed that within a few days before the onset of the non-working week, “Teremok” received “dozens of warnings” from the administrations and regional offices of the Ministry of Internal Affairs that establishments should not let visitors into the premises during take-away work.

Advertising on Forbes

According to him, Teremok’s clients receive an order while on the street and do not have the opportunity to see the menu, and the chain incurs “colossal losses” in revenue. “Imagine our surprise when we saw that McDonald’s restaurants not only let visitors inside, but also openly report to the camera that they have agreements with the Moscow government, administrations and RPN,” Goncharov added, specifying that his chain employees visited about ten McDonald’s restaurants.

The entrepreneur is confident that “there were no such agreements and could not have been,” but notes that such work by McDonald’s during the period of massive restrictions and losses of restaurants that comply with the mayor’s decree “causes just outrage.” He asks to officially inform all restaurateurs in Moscow that they have the right to serve customers inside restaurants, if so, or to raise the question of why McDonald’s “massively violates the restrictions regime.”

“I am not calling to ban McDonald’s from working, I am asking to allow ALL restaurants in Moscow to let visitors into the premises. But if it is forbidden, then it should be forbidden to everyone, ”concluded Goncharov.