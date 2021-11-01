Wells Fargo warned of a 10% correction in the stock market in 2022 :: News :: RBC Investments

The bank believes that by the end of 2021 the indices will still rise due to the impulse to growth. But next year will come under pressure amid tougher Fed policy

Photo: Shutterstock



The stock market will noticeably grow by the end of this year, and in 2022 will go down, warned the American bank Wells Fargo.

Thanks to the expected rally, stocks will reach levels by the end of 2021, where they will not be able to hold, as the company’s fundamentals and valuations will not match the achieved heights, said Chris Harvey, head of equity strategy at Wells Fargo Securities.

Banks will show good results by the end of the year

Since the beginning of this year, the S&P 500 index has added 22.6% and ended October at a record level of 4605.39 points, for the first time in history exceeding the 4600 mark. The NASDAQ Composite soared to 15,498.39, hitting last year’s high.

Chris Harvey noted that the quotes were rising on the back of strong macroeconomic indicators, better-than-expected earnings and lower capital expenditures of companies, as well as more money that came to the market as a result of the US ultrastimulating policy.

S&P 500 and NASDAQ hit new record since November 2020



According to Chris Harvey’s forecast, by the end of 2021, the S&P 500 will rise to 4825 points – due to stocks, which will rise in price on the current upward impulse. Banks are among such shares. Harvey calls financial companies “hidden leaders” who will get support from the Fed’s plans to cut back on the asset repurchase program (tapering). “It [тейперинг] will push rates up, which is good for banks, ”the analyst quoted CNBC.

He suggested that against this background, good results can be obtained by buying shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor

ETF

… This exchange-traded fund follows the MSCI USA Momentum Index, which includes stocks of US companies with large and medium

capitalization

highly responsive to market impulses.

“It’s funny, but a lot of people think they’re tech companies,” said Chris Harvey. “But if you look at the index and the Momentum ETF, you will see that 20% of the companies in it are banks. And three of the top 10 ETFs are banks. “

Correction

in 2022 will last up to six months

Chris Harvey expects tighter Fed policy, slower economic growth and midterm election uncertainty in the second quarter of 2022 could trigger a 10% correction in the stock market. At the same time, the decline will last from three to six months. The expert’s forecast for the S&P 500 is 4715 points.

“I hate this comment, but I’ll give it to you anyway – sell in May and go away”. By the end of spring – early summer, you really want to choose a more defensive strategy, ”the expert concluded.

NASDAQ

NASDAQ

15 498.39

(+ 0.33%)



You can find more investment news on our Instagram account.



An exchange-traded fund that invests participants’ funds in stocks on a specific basis: for example, an index, an industry, or a region. In addition to shares, the fund may include other instruments: bonds, commodities, etc.



The value of a company on the market, calculated from the number of the company’s shares multiplied by their current price. Stock market capitalization is the total value of securities traded on this market.



Changes in the price of shares or currencies in the direction opposite to the main trend of market prices. For example, an increase in quotations after a weekly decline in the price of a share. A correction is triggered by the execution of stop orders, after which the movement of quotes resumes in accordance with the main market trend.

