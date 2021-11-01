What cars in Russia have risen in price since November 1. New price table :: Autonews

In Russia, since November 1, eight car manufacturers have adjusted prices, it follows from the price lists posted on the official websites of brands.

Industry representatives interviewed by Autonews.ru do not exclude that some other brands will also raise prices during the month. The next rise in price is associated with the continuing shortage of semiconductors.

Most of the cars went up in price from Chery, Geely, Jeep and Suzuki. In turn, Peugeot and Toyota revised the price lists for several models. In advance, none of the auto brands announced the planned price adjustment for November.

Model Minimum price in October, rub. Minimum price in November, rub.
Chery tiggo 8 1,759,900 1,779,900
Chery Tiggo 7 Pro 1,619,900 1,639,900
Chery tiggo 4 1 129 900 1 139 900
Citroen c4 1,381,000 1,401,000
Citroen Spacetourer Business Lounge 3 389 900 3 439 900
Gelly coolray 1,386,900 1,406,990
Geely atlas 1,411,990 1,421,990
Gelly atlas pro 2,019,990 2,039,990
Jeep grand cherokee 4,710,000 4,810,000
Jeep wrangler 4,820,000 4,920,000
Peugeot Partner Crossway 1,379,000 1,409,000
Peugeot Traveler 2 589 900 2 639 900
Toyota Highlander 4,058,000 4,154,000
Toyota Hilux 2 838 000 2,922,000
Toyota Alphard 6,099,000 6,281,000
Toyota Hiace 3,600,000 3,706,000
Suzuki vitara 1,409,000 1,499,000
Suzuki SX4 1,579,000 1,629,000
Suzuki jimny 1,829,000 1,859,000
Kia xceed 1,784,900 1,874,900

