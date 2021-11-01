What cars in Russia have risen in price since November 1. New price table :: Autonews

In Russia, since November 1, eight car manufacturers have adjusted prices, it follows from the price lists posted on the official websites of brands.
Industry representatives interviewed by Autonews.ru do not exclude that some other brands will also raise prices during the month. The next rise in price is associated with the continuing shortage of semiconductors.
Most of the cars went up in price from Chery, Geely, Jeep and Suzuki. In turn, Peugeot and Toyota revised the price lists for several models. In advance, none of the auto brands announced the planned price adjustment for November.
|Model
|Minimum price in October, rub.
|Minimum price in November, rub.
|Chery tiggo 8
|1,759,900
|1,779,900
|Chery Tiggo 7 Pro
|1,619,900
|1,639,900
|Chery tiggo 4
|1 129 900
|1 139 900
|Citroen c4
|1,381,000
|1,401,000
|Citroen Spacetourer Business Lounge
|3 389 900
|3 439 900
|Gelly coolray
|1,386,900
|1,406,990
|Geely atlas
|1,411,990
|1,421,990
|Gelly atlas pro
|2,019,990
|2,039,990
|Jeep grand cherokee
|4,710,000
|4,810,000
|Jeep wrangler
|4,820,000
|4,920,000
|Peugeot Partner Crossway
|1,379,000
|1,409,000
|Peugeot Traveler
|2 589 900
|2 639 900
|Toyota Highlander
|4,058,000
|4,154,000
|Toyota Hilux
|2 838 000
|2,922,000
|Toyota Alphard
|6,099,000
|6,281,000
|Toyota Hiace
|3,600,000
|3,706,000
|Suzuki vitara
|1,409,000
|1,499,000
|Suzuki SX4
|1,579,000
|1,629,000
|Suzuki jimny
|1,829,000
|1,859,000
|Kia xceed
|1,784,900
|1,874,900