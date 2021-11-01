What Happened on the Crypto Market While Everyone Was Asleep – November 1 Review

Investors celebrated the 13th anniversary of the Bitcoin whitepaper, Amazon’s cloud division is looking for a cryptocurrency specialist, Cardano’s DeFi hub raised $ 10 million – these and other news on the morning of November 1, the BeInCrypto editorial team gathered in one review

Behavior of cryptocurrencies – leaders in capitalization

Bitcoin (BTC) started a new work week with a fall. As of 06:05 (Moscow time), the cryptocurrency is trading at $ 60,423. The minimum value of bitcoin in 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap, is fixed at $ 60,074, with a maximum at $ 61,851.

Bitcoin price chart. Source: TradingView

The second largest cryptocurrency in terms of capitalization, Ethereum, also began a new work week with a fall. As of this writing, the coin is trading at $ 4235.

Ethereum price chart. Source: TradingView

The best result of movement for a day (+13.31) and a week (+ 87.22%) in the top 10 cryptocurrencies was recorded at Shiba Inu. Cardano lost the most in value within the last 24 hours (-3.83%) and 7 days (-9.13%).

Top 10 most capitalized cryptocurrencies. Source: CoinMarketCap

In the top 100 most capitalized cryptocurrencies, Holo (+ 26.89%) recorded the best daily growth, and Dogelon Mars (+ 302.90%) over the week. Over the past 24 hours, Basic Attention Token (-22.47%) has lost its value more actively than others. The largest losses for the week were recorded at Stacks (-16.74%).

Breaking news on the morning of November 1

On the last day of October 2021, members of the crypto community celebrated the anniversary of the publication of the whitepaper of the most capitalized cryptocurrency – Bitcoin. A certain developer named Satoshi Nakamoto submitted the document 13 years ago.

Cloud service Amazon Web Services (AWS) is looking for a specialist to help market participants accelerate settlements in digital assets and organize their custody storage in the cloud. The media writes about this with reference to the company’s announcement. At the time of this writing, the link to the vacancy is not available.

Recall that in the summer of 2021, information appeared on the network about Amazon’s plans to introduce crypto payments. Company representatives denied the information.

Cardano’s DeFi hub, Ardana, raised $ 10 million in another round of funding. Information about this appeared in the project blog.

The investment round is headed by Three Arrows Capital and Ascensive Assets. Fund, Morningstar Ventures, Mechanism Capital, Kronos Research, FMFW, MGNR, Selini Capital, Skynet Trading and Portico Ventures also took part in financing the project. The developers will spend the funds received on the expansion of the project.

We will remind that earlier the editorial staff of BeInCrypto collected information about what happened on the cryptocurrency market in the week of October 25-31.

