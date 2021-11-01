what is known about the romance of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

On the eve of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were seen together. After fans saw them holding hands, they had questions about the couple’s being connected by more than just work. Friends of the star decided to speak out on this matter!

Shot from the show “Saturday Night Live”

Close friends of Kim Kardashian assure that there is not a drop of romance in their relationship. “They go in the same circles and inevitably overlap,” a source told HollywoodLife. In their opinion, Kim and Pete have known each other for too long to have any feelings for each other. Apparently their kiss on Saturday Night Live misled fans.

By the way, both Kim and Pete are not in a relationship now. Davidson parted ways with Bridgerton star Phoebe Dinevor last August. Recall, for the first time they started talking about their romance this spring. Phoebe and Pete visited each other periodically and even wore the same pendants with the initials “PD”.

Phoebe Dinevor and Pete Davidson (photo: ligion-media.ru)

Note that the comedian is reputed to be a real heartthrob. He was engaged to Ariana Grande, dated Kate Beckinsale (the couple’s age difference was 20 years) and was in a relationship with Cindy Crawford’s daughter Kaia Gerber.