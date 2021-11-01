What new models will automakers offer in Russia – Rambler / auto

In November, automakers have prepared new cars for Russians, new items will be shown by Mercedes-Benz, Kia and Chery. For more information about the cars that will soon appear at car dealers, see the article “Gazeta.Ru”.

Photo: Mercedes-Benz / KIA / CheryMercedes-Benz / KIA / Chery

Mercedes-Benz C-class

A new generation of Mercedes-Benz C-class will appear in dealerships in November. The car has become larger than its predecessor: the length of the sedan has grown by more than 6.5 cm and the width has grown by two centimeters. Due to this, the space in the cabin has increased.

First tested on the flagship S-class sedan, the new modular MRA platform is now also used at the workshop. This significantly expanded the functionality of the model, for example, a fully controlled chassis appeared –

the rear wheels can now turn up to 2.5 degrees.

At high speeds, the wheels of the front and rear axles turn synchronously in one direction, thereby increasing the stability of the car in bends. At speeds up to 60 km / h, they deviate in antiphase to the front ones, providing better maneuverability of the car (compared to a conventional suspension, the turning radius is reduced by almost half a meter). This was the first time such an option appeared in the C-class.

The interior of the previous generation car looked frankly old-fashioned against the background of other models of the company and competitors. The interior of the new C-class is made in the avant-garde style, already familiar from other cars of the company. The central place on the dashboard is a digital instrument panel with virtual multimedia controls and an on-board system.

There are practically no usual buttons left in the cabin: almost all functions are controlled by a touchscreen display with a diagonal of 9.5 or 11.9 inches, slightly turned towards the driver. By analogy with smartphones and tablets, the multimedia system screen can be unlocked using a fingerprint scanner.

Under the hood of the new C-class, only four-cylinder engines are now available: aspirated V6s with a change of generations are no longer available for this car.

In the European market, all cars are equipped with an EQ-Boost starter-generator (+20 hp and an additional 200 Nm of thrust), which reduces the effect of the so-called “turbo lag”.

Cars in the Russian specification are deprived of this function. In our country, buyers will be able to choose between the rear-wheel drive version of the C180 (150 horsepower) and the 197-horsepower modification of the C200 4-matic with an all-wheel drive transmission. The Russians will not be able to order a C-class station wagon either: only sedans will be delivered to us. It is not yet planned to release a new generation of the car at the Mercedes-Benz plant in the Moscow region.

Mercedes-Benz CLS

Another Russian premiere from the German automaker is the updated four-door CLS coupe. The car received a new front bumper and a radiator grill, made of a variety of three-beam sprockets. The interior has remained almost the same, although the steering wheel has been completely changed and additional interior trim options have appeared.

The coupe will be available in two versions: with a two-liter turbodiesel with a capacity of 249 horsepower, as well as with an in-line gasoline “six” with twin turbocharging (435 hp).

Both versions are offered in 4WD only.

Kia xceed

Sales of the updated Kia XCeed coupe-crossover will start in mid-November. The main change under the hood: instead of a 1.4-liter engine (140 horsepower), the car is now equipped with a 1.5-liter engine with a capacity of 150 horsepower. To 100 km / h, the car now accelerates 0.3 seconds faster than before – in 9.2 seconds. A 200-horsepower turbocharged engine (1.6 liters) is offered for the top versions. Both motors are mated to a 7-speed robotic gearbox.

The list of equipment has changed slightly: a color 4.2-inch display on the front panel is now available as standard. In addition, in some versions, blind spot monitoring systems and an electronic assistant for reversing out of the parking lot appeared.

Also in November, dealers will have updated hatchbacks and Kia Ceed station wagons.

Unlike the off-road version, they received redesigned bumpers and new headlights. Like the coupe-crossover, the regular Kia Ceed also received a new 150-horsepower turbo engine.

Exeed TXL

The updated Exeed TXL crossover (a premium sub-brand of the Chinese company Chery) received new bumpers, a radiator grill, and full LED front optics. Of the changes in the cabin, it is worth noting dual screens with a diagonal of 12.3 inches each. The car also has a circular view function.