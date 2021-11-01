what the American film about independent Ukraine tells about – RT in Russian

RTD releases the documentary “Ukraine: The Endlessly Lasting Present”, created by the American company Global 3 Pictures, Inc. The authors of the tape reflect on the true reasons for Kiev’s independence in 1991 and analyze the 30-year period of the existence of sovereign Ukraine. The Ukrainian politicians who took part in the filming came to the conclusion that the republic was not ready for an independent life, and therefore, over the past three decades, it had to go through colossal difficulties. Experts call the American film “the opinion of brave people” and state that, having lost strong ties with Russia, Ukraine has lost its chances for progressive development.

The plot of the film is based on the understanding of the reasons and results of 30 years of Ukraine’s independence. The film includes footage of the chronicle of events in the country’s recent history, as well as fragments of journalists’ conversations with former and current political actors of Ukraine.

“Were wearing yellow and blue flags”

The beginning of the film is a story about the ideas that prevailed during perestroika, an attempt to understand whether society really aspired to sovereignty as it is commonly believed in modern Ukraine. Interestingly, the interlocutors of the journalists almost unanimously stressed that the separation was artificial.

For example, Yuriy Yekhanurov, who headed the Ukrainian government in 2005-2006, said that the participants in the rallies and campaigns in Kiev for secession from the USSR were visitors from the western regions.

“They walked the streets, wore yellow and blue flags and sang Ukrainian songs. And this created such a background that changes would be and are about to come, ”says Yekhanurov.

American journalists note that the People’s Movement of Ukraine organization made a significant contribution to the “divorce” between Kiev and Moscow. She united nationalists and “supporters of moderate reforms” and enjoyed the support of Washington.

Her activities were eventually approved by the local Communist Party (KPU) and the chairman of the Supreme Council of the Ukrainian SSR, the future first president of independent Ukraine, Leonid Kravchuk.

Action in support of the sovereignty of Ukraine

The head of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine in 1997-1999, Valeriy Pustovoitenko, said that before the appearance of “People’s Movement” and the so-called “Demblok” – another movement for sovereignty – there was “absolutely no sense of the imminent separation of the republic from the USSR” in society.

The film says that it was the “People’s Movement” that spread the slogans that Ukraine allegedly “feeds all of Russia”. Also, its activists promised that after secession from the USSR, the country would turn into a “second France,” meaning a high standard of living.

Despite populist Russophobic agitation, in a referendum in March 1991, most of the inhabitants of the Ukrainian SSR voted to preserve the Soviet Union. However, against the background of the Kremlin’s confusion after the Emergency Committee, Kravchuk was able to push through the parliament the Declaration of Independence of Ukraine, which, as emphasized in the tape, contradicted the will of the people.

“On two chairs”

Ukraine inherited a rich Soviet legacy in the form of a powerful industrial base, second only to France and Germany among the European powers. However, the machine-building industry and the defense sector of the republic worked in cooperation with enterprises of the former USSR, including Russian factories. And, as Yekhanurov emphasized, the organizers of the secession from the Soviet Union were not ready to offer sovereign Ukraine a new model of economic development.

Moreover, the rupture of economic ties established over decades plunged the young independent republic into a deep depression. In an interview with reporters, the former head of the National Bank and President of Ukraine in 2005-2010, Viktor Yushchenko, admitted that the sale of Ukrainian industrial products had previously gone “only through Moscow.” He called what was happening in the Ukrainian economy in the 1990s “a catastrophe.”

The Ukrainian leadership in the field of reforms was advised by a group of American economists led by Jeffrey Sachs. As Viktor Suslov, who served as the Minister of Economy of Ukraine in 1997-1998, said, it was advisers from across the ocean that proposed the so-called certificate privatization, which contributed to the emergence of oligarchs.

As the film says, in order to somehow brighten up the extremely unfavorable socio-economic situation, the Ukrainian authorities launched a large-scale campaign to revise the history and support the Orthodox Church (UOC-KP), separate from the Moscow Patriarchate. Along with this, new ultra-right organizations began to emerge.

Commenting on the situation in Ukraine in the 1990s, People’s Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada Andriy Derkach (under the sanctions of the US Treasury and the NSDC of Ukraine. – RT) noted that the elite that came to power in Kiev could not boast of having a “culture of statehood” and were not ready to take responsibility for independence.

Valery Pustovoitenko recalled that the situation began to improve only with the establishment of industrial cooperation and the creation of joint ventures with Russia. At the same time, there were practically no Western investments in the republic. The multi-vector policy of Leonid Kuchma, who led the country from 1994 to 2005, also had a certain positive significance for the economic recovery. Journalists call him a president who knew how to “sit on two chairs”.

At the same time, as noted in the film, the reverse side of Kuchma’s policy was the strengthening of the oligarchy and rampant corruption. One of the loudest scandals was the case of Pavel Lazarenko, the head of the Ukrainian Cabinet in 1996-1997, who, according to the Swiss investigation, embezzled at least $ 880 million.

He was subsequently sentenced for a short time in the United States. As the authors of the film assume, Lazarenko made a deal with the investigation and revealed to the Americans the schemes on which the Ukrainian elite earned, which, in all likelihood, allowed Washington to increase its influence on official Kiev.

The role of the United States in Ukrainian politics runs like a red thread throughout the film. For example, the authors recalled the speech of US President George W. Bush Sr. before the Supreme Council of the Ukrainian SSR, when he said that Americans would not support those who contribute to “suicidal nationalism, which is based on ethnic hatred.”

Ukrainian far-right

Meanwhile, the film shows that even during the Cold War, the secret services and the US authorities relied on supporting the Ukrainian nationalist movement, and after the collapse of the USSR, Washington built relations with Kiev in a Russophobic manner.

Journalists also remind that before the start of the so-called ATO in mid-April 2014, CIA Director John Brennan visited Kiev in 2013-2017. Despite the mass death of civilians as a result of the actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and nationalists, the United States continued to provide political support to the post-Maidan authorities.

Along with this, Washington strengthened its control over the Ukrainian leadership, using the resources of George Soros and creating “anti-corruption structures”, in particular, NABU.

“What to be proud of?”

Contrary to the prevailing belief in the West, the authors of the film deny the spontaneous nature of the Orange Revolution of 2004 and the “Euromaidan” of 2013-2014, drawing attention to the fact that the protesters were provided with tents, food and transport.

The results of the two coups are seen as an attempt by Kiev to become part of the Euro-Atlantic community, despite the problems with the observance of democratic principles and the lack of a developed economy. In addition, the West was in no hurry then and is in no hurry now to open the door for the former Soviet republic.

To illustrate the futility of Kiev’s pro-Western aspirations, American journalists draw a parallel with Kazakhstan, which, under Nursultan Nazarbayev, was able to attract billions of dollars from the United States to the economy, while establishing warm relations with two other poles of power – Russia and China.

Viktor Yanukovych, who led Ukraine from 2010-2014, is described in the film as a president who did not have the courage to make the final choice.

American journalists explain the contradictory nature of the policy of official Kiev by the socio-economic heterogeneity of Ukraine itself, which can be conditionally divided into the less developed west and east, more economically and culturally oriented towards Russia. In 2014, this difference was the fundamental reason for the massive anti-Maidan demonstrations and the armed conflict in Donbass, the authors say.

According to Derkach and Pustovoitenko, the policy of the Kiev authorities led to the fact that the overwhelming majority of Ukrainians stopped believing in the country’s progressive development. The adult population dreams of their children settling abroad. And with the coming to power of Vladimir Zelensky, nothing has changed in the country.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Donbass

The film also included a short commentary by Anatoly Shariy, a Ukrainian politician and blogger who was sanctioned by the NSDC in August. In his opinion, the state of affairs in Ukraine before the secession from the USSR and after this event is illustrated by the situation with the world’s largest transport aircraft An-225 “Mriya” (“Dream”).

“What to be proud of? … We have two Mriya aircraft: one was built under the Soviet Union, and the second cannot be completed for 30 years,” Shariy stated.

Pustovoitenko also speaks of disappointment after three decades. According to him, by its anniversary, Ukraine has lost its de facto independence. The authors of the tape, for their part, state that everything created and accumulated over the many years of Ukraine’s existence “turned out to be plundered and destroyed overnight.”

In turn, in an interview with RT, the deputy director of the CIS Institute, Vladimir Zharikhin, linked the appearance of the film “Ukraine: The Endlessly Lasting Present” with the growing popularity of left-wing and anti-Nazi forces in the United States. At the same time, the expert believes that, despite the objective facts demonstrated in the film, Washington’s policy in the Ukrainian direction is unlikely to be revised.

“This film is the opinion of brave people. In the West, of course, there is an alternative view of Ukraine, but, unfortunately, it has almost no influence on real politics. The US authorities, in part listening to the opinion of the North American Ukrainian diaspora, set a goal to create a state out of Ukraine based on opposition to Russia. But Ukraine was unable to develop without normal relations with Moscow, ”summed up Zharikhin.

Watch the full version of the film “Ukraine: The Endlessly Lasting Present” on RTD at 20:30 Moscow time.