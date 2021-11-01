What the film Eternal 2021 is about – release date in Ukraine, review of the film with Jolie and Hayek, trailer – Cinema news

On November 3, the third film of the new phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, “The Eternals” with Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek and others, will be released in Ukrainian cinemas. Here’s what you need to know about the film and how it was received by Western critics

What Marvel Studios’ The Eternals is about / Photo: Collage: Today

“The Eternals” was directed by Chloe Zhao, who won an Oscar for “Land of the Nomads” and became the second best female director in the history of the Academy.

Despite all the “art house” of Zhao’s works, the Marvel movie comics, critics say, is quite spectacular and fits perfectly into the style of all the studio’s films. Although the director retained her signature visual in this work.

Who are the Eternals and what the movie is about

The Eternals are immortal superhumans created by the celestial cosmic gods. For more than 7 thousand years, the Eternals secretly lived on Earth and protected humanity from the Deviants and only from them.

Still from the movie “The Eternals” / Photo: YouTube

Eternals are forbidden to intervene in situations not related to Deviants. That is why they did not appear in the last “Avengers” and did not help them stop Thanos.

According to the plot of the film, ten Eternals live on Earth, scattered throughout the planet. In seven days, they must gather and save humanity from the attack of an ominous race – a wave of strange earthquakes swept across the Earth, and one of the Deviants suddenly appeared in the center of London.

Trailer of the movie The Eternals – watch online:

Cast “Eternals”

Salma Hayek played in the film the role of the healer Ayak, who leads the team of the Eternals; Richard Madden (Robb Stark in Game of Thrones) played Ikaris, who can fly and transmute; Angelina Jolie got the image of the warrior Fina; Gemma Chan – Sersi, capable of changing the composition of matter by touch.

Actors “Eternals” at the premiere of the film in London / Photo: instagram.com/marvelstudios

The film also features the first homosexual superhero in the Marvel Universe, Fastos, played by Brian Tyree Henry, the MCU’s first deaf superhero – super-speed Makkari, played by a deaf actress Lauren Ridloff, a Keith Harington (Jon Snow in “Game of Thrones”) was fortunate enough to be reincarnated as the Black Knight (in the comics he had an affair with Cersei).

What they say about the film

In Europe and the USA, “The Eternals” have already been watched and the first reviews of the film have appeared on the Web. Many critics agree that the film falls short of Infinity War or even Guardians of the Galaxy, and in places resembles Dune.

One of the most boring Marvel films in recent years – confusing, tiring and uninteresting, says Rodrigo Perez of The Playlist.

Still from “The Eternals” / Photo: YouTube

The cameraman is praised for “naturalistic shots” Ben Davis – He has worked on Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and Doctor Strange.

His footage gives the film “a less synthetic look than other Marvel projects,” says David Rooney of The Hollywood Reporter.

Nevertheless, “The Eternals” is called a rather epic and large-scale movie, shot according to all the canons of superhero blockbusters. Chloe Zhao devotes enough time to reveal each character (the film is over two hours long), emphasizing the imperfection of the Eternals, their weakness and vulnerability, despite the immortality and majesty of superhumans.

It is not surprising that Marvel decided to collaborate with this director, because in the MCU films there are always very close plots about the “end of the world” and simple human conflicts of the central characters.

