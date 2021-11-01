What will change for citizens from November 1, 2021

On November 1, new laws and regulations traditionally come into force in Russia. So, in the Tomsk region, the system of QR codes will start working on the 8th. Without a vaccination certificate, Tomsk residents will not be able to go to cafes and restaurants, and from November 15 to theaters, beauty salons and even shopping centers. What other changes has the last month of autumn prepared for Russians – in our traditional review.

Citizens of 80 years and older from the beginning of the month will receive double the amount of insurance benefits for old age – taking into account the increase, the amount will be about 12 thousand rubles a month. In addition, since November, pensions will be indexed for certain categories of citizens. In particular, payments will increase to former members of civil aviation flight crews and individual employees of the coal industry. The amount of the increase depends on the average monthly salary and the length of service of citizens. The defenders of besieged Leningrad will be paid 50 thousand rubles each in November. Recall that the decision on a one-time payment was made in September this year. It is timed to coincide with the 80th anniversary of the opening of the Road of Life, along which the city was supplied. It was opened on November 22, 1941. In total, more than 75 thousand people should receive federal payments, regardless of their current place of residence. 4 billion rubles will be allocated for these purposes. Payments are due to close by November 22nd, when the anniversary of the opening of the Road of Life will be celebrated.

Rosalkogolregulirovanie maintains a register of technological equipment capacities for the production of ethyl alcohol or alcoholic beverages. Producers of alcohol without added ethyl alcohol (except for the production of beer and beer drinks, cider, poiret, mead) will provide a calculation of the production capacity of the main technological equipment. “The law will become an additional measure in the fight against counterfeit and low-quality products on the market. This is important for protecting the health of our citizens, ”Chairman of the State Duma Viacheslav Volodin wrote in his Telergram channel.

The Central Bank recommended satisfying the applications of individuals to change the terms of a loan or loan if the borrower’s income no longer allows the fulfillment of obligations. To do this, from November 1 to December 31, 2021, provide the bank with an application and a document confirming the covid from the borrower or family members living with him. This also applies to those who have already restructured their debt. Fines and penalties will not be charged. Small and medium-sized businesses, as well as the self-employed, can count on the same support measures.

From November 8, a new uniform form of certificates of completed vaccination against COVID-19 will begin to operate in Russia. The certificate will be automatically generated in the form of an electronic document in Russian and English no later than three calendar days after the completion of vaccination. The certificate provides a place for the QR code. The new unified document format is expected to reduce the number of vaccine certificate frauds. The certificates previously received by citizens will be automatically converted on the “Gosuslugi” portal.

Despite the difficult situation with the spread of COVID-19, Russia is expected to resume flights with individual countries from November 9. While on this list – Iran, the Netherlands, Norway, Oman, Slovenia, Tunisia, Sweden, Thailand, Bahamas, Austria, Switzerland, Finland and the United Arab Emirates.