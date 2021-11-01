What will change in Russia from November 2021?

Dmitry Kandinsky / vtomske.ru

Non-working days, an approved vaccination certificate, corporate SIM cards and other changes await Russians in November 2021. More details – in the material vtomske.ru.

Non-working days

In October, President Vladimir Putin announced that Russia was introducing another non-working week to combat coronavirus infection. This time – from October 30 to November 7. The regions may, depending on the situation, introduce non-working days earlier and, if necessary, extend the holidays. In fact, three non-working days are added to the planned weekends and holidays in honor of the National Unity Day.

Non-working days again: updated weekend schedule in November 2021

In the Tomsk region, additional restrictions were introduced for the period from October 30 to November 7.

Business support

For small and medium-sized businesses, some support measures have been developed for the period of non-working days – both at the level of the Federation and in the Tomsk region. Among them are payments for employees, soft loans, compensation for housing and utility services. It was reported that the list may include hairdressing salons, fitness centers, beauty salons, cinemas.

Vaccination certificate

The Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation has standardized the form of the COVID-19 vaccination certificate. The unified form will start operating in the country on November 8.

The certificate will contain basic information about the citizen who has been vaccinated: full name, date of birth, gender, address of residence, date of generation of the certificate.

Also, the new certificate provides for a place for a QR code. In addition, it will indicate when and with what vaccine the person was vaccinated. Also in the document there are columns for information about revaccination, the presence of contraindications to vaccination and for data on a previously transferred disease.

Air communication with other countries

From November 9, Russia will resume regular flights on a reciprocal basis with nine more countries. Among them are the Bahamas, Iran, the Netherlands, Norway, Oman, Slovenia, Tunisia, Sweden and Thailand.

All countries have their own rules of entry. So, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden do not accept tourists from Russia yet. Only certain categories of passengers can enter these countries, for example, spouses of citizens of these countries, holders of a residence permit, and others. The Bahamas accepts Russian tourists only with PRC tests, Iran, Oman, Slovenia, Tunisia – with Sputnik V vaccination certificates.

Ethyl alcohol turnover

In November, amendments to the state regulation of ethyl alcohol turnover come into force. Producers of alcohol without the addition of ethyl alcohol will have to provide a calculation of the production capacity of the main technological equipment. The capacity register will be maintained by Rosalkogolregulirovanie. The exception was the production of beer and beer drinks, cider, poiret, mead.

The law should become an additional measure in the fight against counterfeit and low-quality products.

Corporate SIM cards

By November 30, organizations and individual entrepreneurs must submit data on corporate numbers, and employees must confirm them. Otherwise, the cards will be blocked. Both procedures are available on the government services website.