What will change in the lives of Russians from November 2021

TASS, together with the State Duma of the Russian Federation, presents a selection of important laws and regulations that will start working in November 2021 and will affect many Russians. New GOST for windows with child protection The document comes into force on November 1, the new requirements include not only a child lock, but also the use of special fittings and blockers that prevent accidental opening of windows. To increase safety, developers are advised to use glass with polished edges. In addition, for the first time, a mandatory marking of a mosquito net with a special warning sign on the front side is introduced, which indicates that it is not a protective structure. The new requirements also concern the height of the window sill, the area of ​​non-opening sashes in the window blocks, the presence of child safety locking locks. The Central Bank introduces the maximum amount of payment for transfer through the SBP From November 1, the maximum values ​​of the size of the fee for transferring funds between individuals, as well as for transferring from bank accounts of an individual to a special account of the operator of the financial platform for crediting in the service of fast payments, will come into effect. New requirements for alcohol producers Producers of alcohol without added ethyl alcohol (except for the production of beer and beer drinks, cider, poiret, mead) from November 1 will provide a calculation of the production capacity of the main technological equipment. Rosalkogolregulirovanie maintains a register of technological equipment capacities for the production of ethyl alcohol or alcoholic beverages.

Changes in credit conditions due to covid The Central Bank recommended satisfying the applications of individuals to change the terms of a loan or loan if the borrower’s income no longer allows the fulfillment of obligations. From November 1 to December 31, 2021, a citizen can in such a situation provide the bank with a statement and a document confirming the covid of himself or of family members living with him. This also applies to those who have already restructured their debt. The Central Bank recommends that such borrowers be exempted from fines and penalties. Small and medium-sized businesses, as well as the self-employed, can count on the same support measures. Control over the turnover of precious metals Legal entities engaged in the extraction, associated extraction or production of precious metals, from November 1, will be able to voluntarily enter into a special system of the GIIS DMDK information on the amount of precious metals extracted and shipped in processed products. Legal entities and individual entrepreneurs who are on special account and use precious metals and precious stones for industrial, scientific and socio-cultural purposes, will be able to voluntarily enter information into the system about the receipt of these metals and stones and their consumption. The innovation does not apply to organizations that store, study and exhibit museum items, and museum collections from items included in the Museum Fund of the Russian Federation.

Unified vaccination certificate approved From November 8, the order of the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation of October 22, 2021 No. 1006n “On the approval of the form of medical documentation” Certificate of preventive vaccinations against a new coronavirus infection (COVID-19) or medical contraindications a new coronavirus infection (COVID-19) “and the procedure for its management.” The document will reflect the last name, first name, patronymic, date of birth of the vaccinated person, gender, address of residence and the date of formation of the document. A place for a QR code is provided. In addition, it will indicate when the person was vaccinated, what vaccine and where. Information about revaccination, the presence of medical contraindications and the previous illness, if any, will also be entered. Certificates generated before the entry into force of the new order will be automatically reissued on the public services portal.

