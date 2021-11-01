Who Benefits from the New Gas Contract Between Gazprom and Moldova?

In addition to the incomprehensible calculation of the gas price, the question of the payment of the Moldovan debt for the previously supplied fuel remains unclear. Debt audit is needed, but won’t Moldova try to challenge part of the amount, dumping everything on the previous leadership of the country?

Photo: Egor Aleev / TASS

From November 1, Gazprom and Moldova have a new gas contract. Before that, the parties could not agree for a month. Under the new agreement, Chisinau will receive fuel at $ 450 per thousand cubic meters at least during November. This is twice as expensive as before, but also twice as cheap as the market. And the issue of paying the Moldovan debt for gas has not yet been fully resolved. Who won or lost from the new contract?

Moldova, naturally, interpreted the agreement with Gazprom as its victory. According to the new contract, in November the country will receive Russian gas at $ 450 per thousand cubic meters. This is approximately two times lower than the market price of blue fuel. But in Chisinau they did not give a price formula at which they will receive gas. And if you believe the TASS source, then it’s all about the details of the agreement.

Previously, Moldova bought gas in the summer with a link to the spot, and this time of year, fuel is cheaper on the market. In winter, however, the link was to oil products – during this period, gas rises in price on the exchange. And the rules were in effect for the entire volume of supplies. This made it possible to save money, and the gas cost Chisinau $ 150-200. The new formula, in particular, may imply that part of the gas in winter Moldova will still buy at market prices. And it means that the new contract is not so preferential for Moldova. Especially considering the old prices, says Stanislav Mitrakhovich, a leading expert at the National Energy Security Fund and the Financial University:

Stanislav Mitrakhovich Leading Expert of the National Energy Security Fund and the Financial University

For Gazprom, it was of principle that Moldova would agree to pay for the old supplies. This is $ 709 million, of which about 60% is the body of the debt, the rest is interest. Moreover, this is the duty of Chisinau. The unrecognized Transnistria, which consumes two-thirds of the Russian gas supplied, owes Gazprom billions of dollars. But this debt is counted separately, and Moscow does not demand to pay it now. Under the terms of the new contract, Chisinau is only going to audit its debt. That is, it will check how it could have formed and whether the figure is true. The Chisinau political scientist Vitaly Andrievsky continues:

Vitaly Andrievsky Chisinau political scientist

However, it is known that corruption in the supply of fuel can happen in any country in the world. And in Moldova before, there have been scandals with theft during gas transportation. For example, some of them did not reach consumers, were written off as losses and went to the gray market. As a result, the Moldovan budget suffered. Or they cited the “theft of the century” as an example, when a billion dollars disappeared from Moldovan banks and this led to the fact that the local currency was devalued by half and it became difficult for the country to fulfill its obligations. True, these are the internal affairs of Moldova, and where does Gazprom have to do with it?

Is it his fault that he owns control in Moldovagaz, a local operator and monopolist? Or is it that gas goes to the right-bank Moldova through Transnistria and some schemes are connected specifically with transit? Moldovan authorities will investigate. And, as can be assumed, something will be found and blamed for everything by the past pro-Russian leadership of the country and, perhaps, criminal cases will be opened. And this, perhaps, will allow them not to admit their debt or reduce it. But this possible part of the negotiations is probably even more secret than the new gas price formula for Moldova.

Add BFM.ru to your news sources?