Why do Russians yell at smartphones

The contest is called “Shout for a Gift,” and it launched on AliExpress New’s new local app for the global sale on November 11th. Any user can take part by going to the “Shout at the gift” section, or enter the word “scream” in the application search. To receive a gift, the user needs to press a button and shout.

The total prize fund will be 4 billion rubles, according to AliExpress Russia.

It seems that this is exactly what the owner of the smartphone was doing, who scared the visitors of the cafe last week:

Five levels of Alibox gifts have been prepared for the participants of the “Shout for a gift” campaign. At all levels, the user can win different prizes: for example, a discount of 10 to 40%, which can be applied to products for which the price has already been reduced as part of the sale.

Also, the user may have a chance to receive goods with a 99% discount: for example, on the first level – an electric toothbrush, on the second level – a robot vacuum cleaner, on the fifth level – a tablet or smartphone. With the help of a loud and long shout, you can get gifts up to the third level. To compete for Tier 4 and 5 prizes, you must make purchases on November 11 and 12 during the 11/11 Sale.

All users who open Alibox of the fifth level will be able to participate in the drawing of super prizes. To do this, you need to fill out a questionnaire and get the opportunity to win an endless refrigerator, an endless wardrobe, an endless supply of goods for the home, for travel and an endless beauty station – annual stocks of goods that will be provided to the winner throughout the year in the form of coupons for a specific category: food, clothing, household goods, travel goods or beauty products.

The value of our mechanics is not only in the prizes themselves, but also in the fact that we give customers the opportunity to express emotions, shout out and thereby get a new experience in a game format and share with us the joy of launching the 11.11 sale. Andrey Litvinov Head of Integrated Category Communications, AliExpress Russia

The gift for the efforts of the participant will be available in the “Alibox” section. If the user has won a coupon, it will be available in the coupons section. Discounts will be provided to the user in the form of individual coupons that can be spent until November 15, 2021, prizes with a 99% discount will be available on November 11 and 12, 2021, and the super prize will be valid for a whole year, starting in December 2021.

