“Women have no expiration date,” – Salma Hayek admitted that 10 years ago she began menopause

Salma Hayek is not afraid to touch on important, often taboo topics. In the new episode of the program Red Table Talk, the 54-year-old actress spoke frankly about the symptoms of menopause, which she has been experiencing for almost a decade.

“I had mood swings, and I also got hot. My breasts have grown a lot. On examination by a doctor, I was asked to fill out a questionnaire. The questions with her were terrifying! – recalls Salma. – I was asked if I have hair in my ears, if I have a mustache and hair on my chin. They asked if I lose my temper easily and if I could cry for no reason. They asked about my weight. “

“I am offended that the expiration date of the eggs is equal to the expiration date of a woman. This is a misunderstanding that has existed for many centuries, – says the actress. – Women have no expiration date. This stereotype should be a thing of the past. A woman can stand up for herself at any age, she can dream at any age and she can be romantic – also at any age. “

“We deserve to be loved for who we are. We are not created to give birth to children and to babysit men and not to take care of everyone around. We came to this world not only for this, ”added Hayek.

Note that the actress adheres to the trend towards naturalness: in an interview, she said more than once that she did not and will not do beauty injections in an attempt to preserve her youth: “I don’t believe in botox, because after beauty injections your face will no longer move. If you inject once, you will have to do it again and again – for the rest of your life, ”says Salma.

Salma also said that she would not change even for her husband, 59-year-old French billionaire François-Henri Pinault: “I love my husband and I want to look like a nice lady when I’m 70. I want him to look at me and think: “My girl has grown old, but she is still beautiful.”

