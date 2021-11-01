Wrapped XRP (wXRP) Announces Ethereum Cross-Chain Launch | Blockchain24

Announced Friday, Wrapped XRP (wXRP), a digital asset backed by 1: 1 XRP, will cross-chain into Ethereum-based decentralized finance in early December, courtesy of Wrapped and Hong Kong-based crypto custodian Hex Trust.

The new connection for XRP holders will allow access to a variety of DeFi applications, be it lending and borrowing or for use in automated market makers (AMM), said Mason Borda, CEO of Tokensoft, the driving force behind Wrapped. Making XRP DeFi-compliant in the form of wXRP is the first time, Bord said. Wrapped has previously wrapped a number of tokens including Bitcoin, Zcash, and Filecoin, among others.

“We supply a lot of wrapped tokens, but we just think this wrapped XRP asset will make more difference,” Borda said in an interview.

The XRP Ledger, for its part, is talking about adding DeFi capabilities to its blockchain through federated sidechains, so the expectation for more XRP functionality has already been highlighted among the vast army of payment token proponents. Wrapped began as a collaboration between San Francisco-based Tokensoft and Anchorage, a US-regulated crypto custodian, and both firms created wrapped versions of nine digital tokens. Now, Wrapped seems to be expanding and taking a multi-custodial approach to ensure interoperability, connecting with a wider range of digital assets and tokens.