“You can dress like Brad Pitt from head to toe” – Kommersant FM – Kommersant

Kommersant FM observer Anna Minakova talks about the joint collection of the actor and the Brioni brand.

For me, the partnership between Brioni and Brad Pitt is not the most obvious one. Nevertheless, he is not the first day of the brand ambassador, more precisely, since 2019, and more recently he has also been a co-author of the capsule collection. They called it BP Signature.

According to Brioni, Pitt is not only a great actor, but also what is commonly called the boring phrase “style icon”. Although, what really, in the case of Brad – and really an icon. Good-looking, able to effectively wear at least casual, at least black tie. In formal clothes, he knows how to look informal thanks to a slightly elongated jacket and a relaxed cut – this was carried over to BP Signature.

The collection includes seven pieces, from a two-button suit to a cashmere sweater and a light coat. In general, you can dress like Brad Pitt from head to toe. There are also evening garments based on the designs that Pitt wore at the 92nd Academy Awards. By the way, then he did not just attend the ceremony, but went up on stage for the prize – for Best Supporting Actor in Quentin Tarantino’s film “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”. In Moscow, you can buy things that Brad Pitt took part in the creation of at TSUM.