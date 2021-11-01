https://ria.ru/20211101/zelenskiy-1757265397.html
Zelensky and Merkel discussed the situation in Donbass
Zelensky and Merkel discussed the situation in Donbass – RIA Novosti, 11/01/2021
Zelensky and Merkel discussed the situation in Donbass
KIEV, November 1 – RIA Novosti. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he had discussed during a meeting with acting. German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the situation in Donbass, as well as the energy crisis in Europe and ways to overcome it. Zelensky is on a visit to Glasgow, where he will take part in the UN conference on climate change COP26. “During a meeting in Glasgow, Angela Merkel discussed the current situation with security in Donbass and the course of negotiations to establish peace, the energy crisis in Europe and ways to overcome it, as well as topical issues of relations between Ukraine and Germany, “Zelensky wrote on Twitter. season amid the energy crisis in Europe.
