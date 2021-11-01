https://ria.ru/20211101/zelenskiy-1757297492.html

Zelensky calls Crimea and Donbass “eco-bombs in the center of Europe”

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the UN conference on climate change COP26 said that in order to overcome global warming in the world

KIEV, November 1 – RIA Novosti. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the UN conference on climate change COP26 said that in order to overcome global warming in the world, “global warming in relations between countries.” COP26, organized by the UK in partnership with Italy, will last until November 12. The session is attended by representatives of about 200 countries, including world leaders, experts and activists. The meeting of world leaders takes place on November 1-2. During the summit, it is planned to adopt a number of documents on reducing greenhouse emissions, achieving carbon neutrality. “As for me, in order to overcome global warming, we need global warming in relations between countries where trust is melting every year. just words. And as for environmental agreements, and those that do not relate to the environment, “Zelensky said during the conference. According to him, Europe received two” eco-bombs “due to non-compliance with the agreements that were set out in the Budapest Memorandum. “In 1994, Ukraine received security guarantees (Budapest Memorandum – ed.), Which, unfortunately, were not fulfilled, and the planet received two eco-bombs in the center of Europe – the occupied Crimea and part of our Ukrainian Donbass. The Crimea peninsula with unique flora and fauna has become the naval base of the Russian Federation. And in part of the Donbass, flooding of mines, soil degradation, a shortage of drinking water. All this now. This is a common threat to the whole world, “Zelensky added. In 1994, Ukraine, Russia, the United States, France and the United Kingdom signed the Budapest Memorandum … According to this document, Kiev joined the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons and eliminated its nuclear potential, while Moscow, Washington and London guaranteed the country’s security.

