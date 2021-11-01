https://ria.ru/20211101/zelenskiy-1757258065.html

Zelensky discussed with the Emir of Qatar the supply of liquefied gas to Ukraine

2021-11-01

KIEV, November 1 – RIA Novosti. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani discussed the possibility and conditions for the supply of liquefied gas to Ukraine, the press service of the office of the President of Ukraine said following the talks on Monday. “On the sidelines of the UN conference on climate change in Glasgow, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky a meeting with the Emir of the State of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani … Particular attention during the meeting was paid to the development of military-technical cooperation between the countries. It is noted that the interlocutors also discussed the possibility of enhancing bilateral trade. In addition, Zelensky invited the Emir of Qatar to visit Ukraine.

