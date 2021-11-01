Zelensky overtook Poroshenko in anti-rating of Ukrainian politicians – Gazeta.ru

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky for the first time topped the anti-rating of Ukrainian politicians, the newspaper writes. “Strana.ua” with reference to the data of the Razumkov Center.

The survey participants were asked to answer the question of which of the presented politicians they would definitely not vote for under any circumstances.

So, for the current head of state, 31.9% of those polled would never vote for anything, and 31.6% for Poroshenko. They are followed by opposition politicians Viktor Medvedchuk and Yuri Boyko, who gained 24.7% and 24% in the anti-rating. In fifth place is the former People’s Deputy of Ukraine Oleg Lyashko, who gained 15%.

A question was also asked about the “Pandora dossier” – an investigation by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists about offshore holdings. Most of the respondents expressed the opinion that money was withdrawn from Igor Kolomoisky’s Privatbank through Zelensky’s companies.

Previously reportedthat according to a poll by the Kiev International Institute of Sociology (KIIS), Zelensky’s rating fell below 25%.