https://ria.ru/20211101/zelenskiy-1757237485.html

Zelensky topped the anti-rating of Ukrainian politicians for the first time, poll showed

Zelensky for the first time topped the anti-rating of Ukrainian politicians, the poll showed – RIA Novosti, 11/01/2021

Zelensky topped the anti-rating of Ukrainian politicians for the first time, poll showed

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky led the anti-rating of Ukrainian politicians, displacing ex-head of state Petro Poroshenko to second place, testify … RIA Novosti, 01.11.2021

2021-11-01T16: 12

2021-11-01T16: 12

2021-11-01T16: 12

in the world

Ukraine

Kiev

Vladimir Zelensky

Petr Poroshenko

donbass

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/03/1752847393_0: 0:1043:587_1920x0_80_0_0_060fff9274631bcaf0142ce1755393bb.jpg

KIEV, November 1 – RIA Novosti. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky headed the anti-rating of Ukrainian politicians, displacing ex-head of state Petro Poroshenko to second place, according to a poll conducted by the sociological service of the Razumkov Center. Vladimir Zelensky (31.9%), Petro Poroshenko (31.6%), Viktor Medvedchuk (24.7%), Yuri Boyko (24.0%), Oleg Lyashko (15.0%), Yulia Tymoshenko (13, 8%), Oleg Tyagnibok (11.0%). The rest of the candidates were named by less than 10% of the respondents, “- the statement on the center’s website says. Also, the majority of respondents said that, in their opinion, the current government is no different from the past.” The relative majority of respondents (40.1%) believe that the current government is no different from the previous one. Somewhat less often (36.2%) of respondents answer that the current government is worse than the previous one. Every fifth of the respondents (20.1%) believe that the current government is better n The research was conducted by the sociological service of the Razumkov center from October 23 to October 27, 2021 by telephone survey. 1,200 respondents aged 18 and over were interviewed in all regions of Ukraine, with the exception of the Donbass territories not controlled by Kiev. The survey was conducted on a sample representing the adult population in terms of the main socio-demographic indicators. The theoretical sampling error does not exceed 2.9% with a probability of 0.95. Zelensky became president of Ukraine in the spring of 2019. According to the results of the first round of elections, he won the largest number of votes (30.24%) among all candidates and twice as many as Poroshenko, who was then the head of state. In the second round of elections, Zelenskiy won, gaining 73.22%. Then he stated that he was elected president for only one term. The next presidential elections in Ukraine are to be held in 2024.

https://ria.ru/20211025/uslovie-1756059027.html

https://ria.ru/20211024/telekanal-1755992388.html

Ukraine

Kiev

donbass

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/03/1752847393_72 0:999:695_1920x0_80_0_0_8d527f5b0a1b09122f4170e814230b4b.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, ukraine, kiev, vladimir zelensky, petr poroshenko, donbass