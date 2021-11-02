100 thousand ATMs will appear in the USA to buy bitcoin and its new counterpart

In them, Americans will be able to exchange fiat currency for BTC or the newly created LTNM token.

Cryptocurrency company Bitcoin Latinum will install 100,000 bitcoin ATMs throughout the United States, the company said in a press release. The partner of the crypto company is the ATM manufacturer OSO ATMs.

A quarter of this figure – 25 thousand ATMs – is planned to be installed by the end of January 2022, said the founder of the crypto company Donald Basil. The partners will work together for 5 years.

“This partnership will allow users from different US states to buy or cash out Bitcoin Latinum and bitcoin, which will further facilitate the massive adoption of the Bitcoin Latinum token,” said Donald Basil.

The Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) token was developed in 2020 and is traded on seven small crypto exchanges, according to the company. It is registered on the leading crypto portal Coinmarketcap, but its value has not been tracked yet. The LTNM token is asset-backed, the company says.

In the first quarter of 2022, the crypto company plans to bring its token to the decentralized finance market and roll out its acceptance in stores. Bitcoin Latinum claims the LTNM token is a “greener, faster and safer version of bitcoin.”

According to Coin Atm Radar, more than 26,000 bitcoin ATMs have already been installed in the United States. This is 86% of all crypto ATMs in the world.

Crypto ATMs have recently appeared in Walmart stores, with which you can buy bitcoin. According to Walmart representatives, 200 Coinstar ATMs have been installed in the chain’s stores in the United States.

Recall that in El Salvador, the installation of bitcoin ATMs was carried out by the authorities on the eve of its legalization. In total, 200 crypto ATMs were installed by order of the government.

