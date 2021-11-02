https://ria.ru/20211102/samolet-1757435304.html
11 planes took off from Nizhny Novgorod to Moscow
Eleven out of 33 aircraft taken over by the alternate airport in Nizhny Novgorod due to fog in Moscow flew to the capital, the press service told RIA Novosti … RIA Novosti, 02.11.2021
NIZHNY NOVGOROD, November 2 – RIA Novosti. Eleven of the 33 aircraft taken over by the alternate airport in Nizhny Novgorod due to fog in Moscow flew to the capital, the press service of the airport told RIA Novosti. Moscow, but forced to change the route due to bad weather. “11 out of 33 planes took off, three more flights are being registered,” the press service of the air harbor told the agency. different airlines, where passengers say that they are not allowed out of the planes that are on the runway in Nizhny Novgorod for 6-8 hours and are not given food or water. Those who find themselves in the airport building complain about the cramped conditions and lack of amenities. The government of the Nizhny Novgorod region is ready to provide assistance to passengers awaiting departure from the Chkalov airport and to accommodate people in hotels. The Nizhny Novgorod Regional Department of Rospotrebnadzor announced that it is ready to provide advice and assistance in drafting claims against the carrier to passengers of aircraft forced to land in Nizhny Novgorod due to flight delays due to weather conditions in Moscow.
