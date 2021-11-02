3100 “horses”, 12.5 million euros – Autoreview

SP Automotive first announced itself in early 2020. Its founder Spyros Panopoulos, whose initials are encrypted in the name of the company, promised to create an incredibly fast hypercar called Chaos. The pandemic did not disrupt his plans, and now the Greek businessman has presented his car in all its glory. Moreover, Spyros Panopoulos himself calls Chaos the world’s first ultracar.

It’s not an electric car, or even a hybrid. And the main feature of the mid-engined coupe with a length of 5053 mm, a width of 2068 mm and a height of 1121 mm is the materials used in the construction. For example, the monocoque is made from Zylon polymer based on polyoxazole: it is 1.6 times stronger than Kevlar, it is used for the manufacture of body armor, as well as in Formula 1 and spaceships. And the roof is made of SAM2X5-630 material, which is called “metal glass”.

The 4.0L V10 engine of its own design has two turbochargers, but this is not at all remarkable. Look at the branding images: yes, this is how the crankshaft, pistons and connecting rods look like. They are made of extra strong magnesium alloy according to the SP Automotive patented 3D printing technology. And the exhaust manifold is said to be made of composite material. The crankshaft can spin up to 12,200 rpm!

Openwork brake calipers (made of reinforced composite) and titanium wheels with a diameter of 21 inches on the front axle and 22 inches on the rear axle are also made using 3D printing. And if, in the case of engine parts, all that remains is to take Mr. Panopoulos’s word for it, then the ornate design of the wheels and brakes is on display. The hypercar has an eight-speed preselective “robot” of an unnamed manufacturer and rear-wheel drive.

The base Chaos Earth Version is equipped with a 2077 hp engine. and 1389 Nm. A coupe weighing 1388 kg can accelerate to 100 km / h in 1.9 s, and overcome the 300 km / h milestone in 7.9 s. An extreme version of Chaos Zero Gravity is also provided, which can run on E85 biofuel and produces 3107 “horses” and 1984 Nm. The mass of such Chaos is 1272 kg, the acceleration time to “hundreds” is 1.55 s, and up to 300 km / h – 7.1 s. The maximum speed must exceed 500 km / h.

The three-dimensional patterns and weaves in the cockpit are no longer surprising. Chaos has two displays: the instrument panel is built right into the steering wheel, and the media system screen is completely at the mercy of the passenger. It is stated that the electronics include a facial recognition system and can automatically change settings based on the driver’s mood.

SP Automotive will manufacture only 20 Chaos hypercars, all of which will be sold through Sotheby’s. The base price of the base model Earth Version is 5.5 million euros, and the extreme version of the Zero Gravity with 3107 hp. estimated at 12.5 million euros. The start of deliveries is scheduled for the end of 2022.