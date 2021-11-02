4 actresses who fell in love with married men – Stars

We hear about stellar romances almost every day, but some stars choose as partners people who already have a strong or just nascent relationship with another person. We decided to recall the brightest artists who once fell in love with busy men.

Naomi Campbell

“Black Panther” is accustomed not only to all the best, but also to the fact that all her whims are fulfilled immediately. So, at different times, the model started romances with the most famous and enviable men – Robert De Niro, Mike Tyson and others. There were attempts to seduce Michael Jackson, about which there is a rather funny story. One of Naomi’s brightest novels happened with Russian businessman Vladislav Doronin. For the sake of a black beauty, Doronin quickly left the family – the man spent almost 20 years in a marriage with his wife. However, the alliance with the model did not work out, they say, precisely because of Campbell’s complex nature.

Britney Spears

The pop diva has long been considered America’s main virgin, replacing Brooke Shields. At the peak of her career, the star met dancer Kevin Federline, whom she quickly agreed to marry. But Brit’s marriage can hardly be called as happy as the artist herself was in the wedding photos. Federline, almost immediately after marriage, took up his own career, although he failed, and then Spears’ husband began to be noticed in the company of other women. According to some of the singer’s ill-wishers, all this is a “karmic response” from Kevin’s ex, because when Spears and Federline began dating, Kevin already had a girlfriend who was expecting a child from him.

Angelina Jolie

The Hollywood beauty had already been married before she met Brad Pitt. Pitt at that moment was married to another star – Jennifer Aniston. The couple was considered one of the most beautiful in Hollywood, and few people would have thought that such a union could break up. But on the set of the film, where the casting director fatefully invited Jolie and Pitt, something happened that no one expected at all – a feeling broke out between the actors, which grew into a long relationship that ended in marriage. Aniston, she said, learned about it from the newspapers. More recently, such an ideal union between Jolie and Pitt ended in a rather scandalous divorce.

Sienna Miller

Probably, many have heard about the high-profile romance between Sienna and Jude Law. Lowe has always been known for his love, and therefore few people in Hollywood were surprised by this connection. When the actors first met, Jude was married to Sadie Frost, the couple had two children at that time and Frost was pregnant with a third. The divorce was not long in coming, after the settled problems with his ex-wife Jude and Sienna finally came out together. At the same time, rumors have repeatedly appeared in the press that quarrels regularly occur in the couple, unfortunately, this turned out to be true and in 2006 the couple broke up.