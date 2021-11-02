5 movies with Ryan Reynolds that are definitely worth watching

Ryan Reynolds conquered Hollywood gradually. The beginning of his acting career was full of teenage series, comedies with crazy plots and cameo roles in noir television projects. Gaining a little weight, Reynolds switched to the film adaptations of comics (which brought him widespread fame). A simple boy from Canada with a harmless face is not the most obvious choice in an environment where men are used to not smiling while they routinely save the world from all sorts of troubles and villains. Thanks to the efforts of the actor himself, the comic book universe now has the most tangible and dear hero – Deadpool.

The last years, dense for projects, made themselves felt. The actor (and now the project producer himself) decided to take a well-deserved vacation from the industry. Fans worry that their favorite will disappear even for a year, so everyone is used to the constant presence of Ryan on the screen.

Hopefully, the actor will not be too long in recreation. And having made up for the lack of time for her family idyll, she will return with renewed vigor and delight with new projects that are subject only to a charming Canadian. In the meantime, we recall films that are definitely worth paying attention to.

Party King (2002)

Van Wilder (played by Reynolds) is still struggling to graduate from college, even though he has been studying for nearly six years. He lives his student life to the fullest: he runs the best parties, rides around the campus in his golf mobile and poses nude in his spare time. The arranged ideal life of an adolescent teenager encounters the reef of his father’s indignation: there is no more sense and money to pay for it. The plot of the film is based on real reports from the University of Florida campus, which director Walt Becker used for his crazy Peter Pan.

© “King of the Parties”

“Nines” (2007)

A thriller directed by John August and starring Ryan Reynolds, Melissa McCarthy, Hope Davis and Elle Fanning (a truly original take on the cast). Reynolds himself plays three men from related fields: an actor under house arrest, a television screenwriter and a video game designer. The fates of all the heroes intersect, but what exactly happens, they just have to find out. The film, in turn, is divided into three parts, each of which tells about one of the heroes. Reynolds himself tries himself in a role that intersects with his last great success – the film “The Main Character”.

Buried Alive (2010)

A film by director Rodrigo Cortez about a driver who works for Americans in Iraq. Waking up after everyone with whom he worked were shot, the hero finds himself in a tightly boarded up coffin. He only has a mobile phone and a lighter with him, but in the process it turns out that he has been kidnapped by terrorists who demand a huge ransom from the US State Department for him. Fighting for your own life, lying in a deaf and cramped box, is not an easy task – the film embodies the worst fears that are more likely to be seen in nightmares.

© “Buried Alive”

“Voices” (2014)

Portraits of the most controversial characters are Ryan Reynolds’ strong point. In the comedy horror directed by Marzhan Satrapi, the main character is a sweet, cheerful boy who needs to constantly take the necessary medications, otherwise he will be overtaken by fits of anger, hallucinations and obsessive thoughts. One of these breaks turns into an uncontrollable outburst of violence, which, among other things, was “put” into the hero’s mind by talking pets. The actor’s natural kindness and puppy eyes came in handy in this film, which received good reviews from critics.

“The hitman’s bodyguard” (2017)

Even tough and tough guys like professional hitmen sometimes need personal guards. In the film by Patrick Hughes, such a tandem is played by Samuel L. Jackson and Ryan Reynolds, who will work together so well on the project that they will take part in the sequel to the film – “The Bodyguard of the Killer’s Wife”. To protect the retired killer from the hands of the bloody dictator and his mercenaries (by the way, they are also played by Mikhail Gorevoy and Yuri Kolokolnikov), the unlucky bodyguard will have to shoot a lot, run and even shove his pride into hell. The main thing, of course, is that truth and justice will prevail, and dictators will take their place in the dock.

© “The killer’s bodyguard”

