A new record for the number of deaths from COVID-19 was recorded in Russia :: Society :: RBC

The Moscow region and Crimea reached historic highs in terms of the number of deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The total number of infections has slightly decreased, but in a number of regions there has been a significant increase and reaching new peaks

Photo: Maxim Shemetov / Reuters



Over the past day in Russia, 1,178 people have died from coronavirus infection COVID-19, which has become a new maximum since the beginning of the pandemic, according to data from the federal operational headquarters. More than 1.1 thousand people per day die from COVID-19 for the eighth day in a row.

The largest number of deaths over the last 24 hours was traditionally recorded in Moscow (98, maximum since July 27) and St. Petersburg (83). At the same time, the indicators of the two largest cities in Russia are still far from the peaks of mortality. On June 28, 124 deaths were announced in Moscow with COVID-19; in St. Petersburg, the worst result was recorded a day later (119 deaths).

Thus, Russia’s entry into a new peak in mortality from COVID-19 ensured an increase in the number of deaths outside Moscow and St. Petersburg. Over the past day, the Moscow region (49 deaths) and Crimea (20 deaths) have reached highs since the beginning of the pandemic.

The leaders in terms of mortality over the past day, along with Moscow, St. Petersburg and the Moscow region, included: