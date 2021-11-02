https://ria.ru/20211102/koronavirus-1757307958.html

The situation is heating up: a record number of beds for patients with COVID-19 opened in Russia

A record number of beds for patients with COVID-19 opened in Russia – Russia news today

The situation is heating up: a record number of beds for patients with COVID-19 opened in Russia

Russia has introduced a record number of beds for patients with COVID-19, now their number reaches 290 thousand, the chief infectious disease specialist said in an interview with the Izvestia newspaper … RIA Novosti, 02.11.2021

2021-11-02T03: 47

2021-11-02T03: 47

2021-11-02T03: 47

spread of coronavirus

society

Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation (Ministry of Health of Russia)

Federal Service for Supervision of Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing (Rospotrebnadzor)

health

Mikhail Murashko

Anna Popova

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/1e/1756981278_0:395:2495:1798_1920x0_80_0_0_1b09c2bd41f373da4f1b12a01dce47a4.jpg

MOSCOW, November 2 – RIA Novosti. Russia has introduced a record number of beds for patients with COVID-19, now their number reaches 290 thousand, said the chief infectious disease specialist of the Ministry of Health Vladimir Chulanov in an interview with the Izvestia newspaper. According to him, during the previous peak of incidence for patients with coronavirus, a maximum of 270 thousand worked The infectionist also noted that to date, a slight decrease in the incidence is observed only in 13 Russian regions. On the eve, the head of Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova, clarified that the increase in the incidence of coronavirus is noted in 78 constituent entities of the Federation, in two it has decreased. As Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko explained, the spread of the delta strain of coronavirus led to an increase in the number of patients requiring hospitalization.

https://ria.ru/20211101/koronavirus-1757236811.html

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/1e/1756981278_177:265:2552:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_3fbd6d3c32109c6b8f314c87a45b0251.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

Society, Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation (Ministry of Health of Russia), Federal Service for Supervision of Consumer Rights Protection and Human Welfare (Rospotrebnadzor), Health, Mikhail Murashko, Anna Popova, Russia, Coronavirus covid-19, Coronavirus in Russia, Vladimir Chulanov