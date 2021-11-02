https://ria.ru/20211102/koronavirus-1757307958.html
The situation is heating up: a record number of beds for patients with COVID-19 opened in Russia
A record number of beds for patients with COVID-19 opened in Russia – Russia news today
The situation is heating up: a record number of beds for patients with COVID-19 opened in Russia
Russia has introduced a record number of beds for patients with COVID-19, now their number reaches 290 thousand, the chief infectious disease specialist said in an interview with the Izvestia newspaper … RIA Novosti, 02.11.2021
2021-11-02T03: 47
2021-11-02T03: 47
2021-11-02T03: 47
spread of coronavirus
society
Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation (Ministry of Health of Russia)
Federal Service for Supervision of Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing (Rospotrebnadzor)
health
Mikhail Murashko
Anna Popova
Russia
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/1e/1756981278_0:395:2495:1798_1920x0_80_0_0_1b09c2bd41f373da4f1b12a01dce47a4.jpg
MOSCOW, November 2 – RIA Novosti. Russia has introduced a record number of beds for patients with COVID-19, now their number reaches 290 thousand, said the chief infectious disease specialist of the Ministry of Health Vladimir Chulanov in an interview with the Izvestia newspaper. According to him, during the previous peak of incidence for patients with coronavirus, a maximum of 270 thousand worked The infectionist also noted that to date, a slight decrease in the incidence is observed only in 13 Russian regions. On the eve, the head of Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova, clarified that the increase in the incidence of coronavirus is noted in 78 constituent entities of the Federation, in two it has decreased. As Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko explained, the spread of the delta strain of coronavirus led to an increase in the number of patients requiring hospitalization.
https://ria.ru/20211101/koronavirus-1757236811.html
Russia
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/1e/1756981278_177:265:2552:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_3fbd6d3c32109c6b8f314c87a45b0251.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
Society, Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation (Ministry of Health of Russia), Federal Service for Supervision of Consumer Rights Protection and Human Welfare (Rospotrebnadzor), Health, Mikhail Murashko, Anna Popova, Russia, Coronavirus covid-19, Coronavirus in Russia, Vladimir Chulanov
A record number of beds for patients with COVID-19 opened in Russia