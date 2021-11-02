A simple drink for hypertension is named: “After one cup”

What can help cope with the disease

Hypertension is a dangerous problem. However, you can lower your blood pressure with the right diet and some drinks.

In a study by Spanish scientists, it is said that orange juice can cope with the problem “after one cup.”

The main objective of the scientific work is to analyze the effect of orange juice with natural content of hesperidin (a plant compound found in citrus fruits) and orange juice fortified with hesperidin on blood pressure.

Participants in the experiment received 500 ml of this drink daily for three months. It was found that a “single” dose of orange juice fortified with hesperidin lowers systolic blood pressure.

In addition, French doctor Christine Moran conducted a study showing that the hesperidin in orange juice acts as an antioxidant and affects the activity and function of blood vessels. Scientists from the French National Institute for Agricultural Research have linked this substance to a decrease in total blood pressure and a decrease in the likelihood of developing diseases of the cardiovascular system.