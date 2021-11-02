All regions of Russia announced the introduction of the QR code system – Society

MOSCOW, November 1. / TASS /. The authorities of all 85 Russian regions announced the introduction of a QR code system for visiting public places, it follows from TASS calculations based on statements by regional authorities. At the same time, at seven, this measure has not yet entered into force – it will work until mid-December.

In the Tomsk region, from November 8, only those who have been ill, vaccinated or have passed a negative covid test will be allowed to enter cafes and restaurants; from November 15, such requirements will apply to visitors to theaters, cinemas and concert halls, museums and libraries, sports facilities, fitness clubs, hairdressers and beauty salons.

From November 8, the QR-code system will also start operating for visiting a number of cultural and sports institutions in the Tyumen region. In Bryansk, it will work from November 15, but certificates will be checked at the entrance to cafes and restaurants. Codes for visiting public events and catering establishments will be launched in Kuzbass in mid-November, but in test mode.

In the Altai Republic, QR codes will be introduced everywhere only from November 29, but from November 15 they will begin to operate in Gorno-Altaysk and Mayminsky district, where the highest incidence of covid.

Residents of Kalmykia will be able to enter cafes, beauty salons, museums, non-food stores with an area of ​​more than 100 square meters from December 1 only upon presentation of a certificate. This system will be launched most recently in the Kaluga region – from December 15th.

Earlier, the government of the Sakhalin region reported that they do not plan to launch QR codes, as this would cause significant damage to the economy and local business, but on October 29 it became known that now it will be possible to get to mass events in the region with more than 200 visitors only if the presence of documents on vaccination, transferred over the past six months covide or negative PCR test and medical withdrawal from vaccination.

Data

Detailed data on the restrictions imposed, collected by the network of regional control centers supervised by Dialogue ANO, are published on the stopkoronavirus.ru portal. “It is no coincidence that the regions are introducing QR codes. Fake certificates of a past illness, PCR, or fake vaccination certificates prolong the pandemic for everyone. Stopcoronavirus “, – said Mikhail Shumakov, deputy general director of ANO National Priorities, whose words are quoted on the website.

In addition, on the stopkoronavirus.rf portal, you can also see a map of the epidemiological situation in the Russian Federation, as well as the number of vaccinated. The data is updated once a week.