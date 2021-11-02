Almost half of millennials in the US have invested in cryptocurrency :: RBC.Crypto

49% of millennials reported that they are comfortable investing in digital assets. 12% Called Cryptocurrency The Best Way For Long-Term Investment

Nearly half of US millennials (49%) invest comfortably in digital assets like Bitcoin. This follows from a study by Bankrate. Among Gen X and baby boomers, 37% and 22%, respectively, invest in cryptocurrency.

About 12% of millennials believe that cryptocurrencies are the best way to make long-term investments with a horizon of 10 years. 9% of Gen X and 5% of baby boomers consider digital assets to be the best investment vehicle in the next decade.

In June, BitPay published the results of a survey according to which about 92% of American millennials who currently own or have owned cryptocurrency in the past want to use digital coins to pay for purchases in their daily lives.

Millennials are people who were born between 1981 and 1996. Generation X are people born between 1965 and 1980. Baby boomers are those born between 1946 and 1964.

– Most cryptocurrency holders want to pay for goods and services with them

– US authorities urged to accelerate development of stablecoin regulation

– Burger King will give away nearly $ 2.5 million in cryptocurrency to US customers

You can find more news about cryptocurrencies in our telegram channel RBC-Crypto.