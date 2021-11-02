https://ria.ru/20211102/samolety-1757451588.html
An operational headquarters was created at the airport of Nizhny Novgorod
Rosaviatsia is monitoring the situation at the Nizhny Novgorod airport, where the planes were sent because of the fog in Moscow, an operational headquarters has been created
MOSCOW, November 2 – RIA Novosti. Rosaviatsia is monitoring the situation in the Nizhny Novgorod airport, where the planes were sent because of the fog in Moscow, an operational headquarters has been created, the official said. the near abroad to Moscow. “The issue is under the control of the Federal Air Transport Agency,” – said the representative of the department. “To organize work with passengers of flights that were transferred from the Moscow air zone to Nizhny Novgorod airport because of the fog, an operational headquarters has been created at the airport,” She added. According to the data at 19.30 Moscow time, three aircraft flew to their destination – Moscow. Work is underway to organize departures of other aircraft. All airport services, in cooperation with airlines, work in an enhanced mode to ensure that aircraft are refueled for further departure to their destination.
