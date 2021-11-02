And everyone thought – “their own.” The stars who made the plastic, but we didn’t even notice | Beauty Secrets | Health

It turns out that dimples on the cheeks are not always a gift from nature. Sometimes this is the work of a plastic surgeon.

A separate area of ​​aesthetic plastic surgery is face beautification. Many celebrities are now resorting to this. Sometimes these changes are so imperceptible that no one realizes that the star went under the knife for the sake of beauty. Often, experienced surgeons carry out their work with pinpoint precision and create a harmonious and natural look without any traces of surgery.

Plastic surgeon Lyubov Gower told which of the celebrities went to the operating table, but it’s hard to believe it.

Lady Gaga

You can understand how many operations this singer underwent by looking at her photos at the start of her career. In 2008 Stephanie Germanotta (this is the name of this multiple Grammy winner in life) she looked completely different: her face was quite characteristic – her Italian origin affected. Large facial features, especially the nose, large chin, special shape of the eyes – this is how she used to be. But as soon as her career took off, Lady Gaga began systematic work on her appearance. In 2012, she underwent rhinoplasty – the surgeon removed the hump and corrected the tip of the nose. This was followed by blepharoplasty and plastic surgery of the lower jaw and chin bones. But today the singer looks simply luxurious and at the same time natural.

Jennifer Lawrence

Who among us has not watched the legendary story of the struggle of a girl from a poor area with a rigid system? For many, Katniss Everdeen has become the “face” of freedom and a symbol of feminine strength and beauty. At the same time, the performer of the main role in “The Hunger Games” did not previously have such an appearance, and this can be seen in her early photographs. However, Lawrence found good specialists who changed her nose, eye shape and lip shape. The actress herself hides the fact of going to doctors, only speaks openly about rhinoplasty. According to her, this was necessary due to medical indications, which did not prevent them from adding aesthetic correction. But be that as it may, Jennifer is clearly lucky, and today her face is recognized as one of the most beautiful in the world of show business.

Margot Robbie

Another standard for a naturally beautiful face. Everyone likes her appearance so much that women often ask plastic surgeons to achieve the same effect. And although, by and large, his harmony is given to the actress by nature, she also turns to doctors to keep him in such excellent shape. For this, the actress undergoes ultrasonic facelift procedures, and does not avoid “beauty injections”. They are the secret of youth and a fresh-looking celebrity.

Angelina Jolie

Having risen to the first steps of the ladder of Hollywood Olympus, the legendary Angelina became a patient of a plastic surgeon. The father of the future star, the famous actor Jon Voight, insisted on this. So from a pretty, but not bright face, the doctor blinded the image of a future diva, whose name has become synonymous with femininity. The necessary “zest” was added by rhinoplasty, correction of the contour of the cheekbones and lower jaw – they are ideal for this actress. But the lush lips are really given by nature.

Meghan Markle

The main character of the scandalous “Megzit” also achieved success thanks to her face change. Since childhood, she had a rather exotic appearance. She has an African American, Dutch and Irish mixture in her blood. However, the impression was spoiled by a large, heavy nose, so the future Duchess of Sussex decided on rhinoplasty, and, most likely, more than one. As a result, the shape of the nose has become more accurate, and its back is thinner. The lips of the actress also underwent changes – she underwent a bulhorn correction. The upper lip became taller and an eversion appeared. At the same time, Markle was lucky – she chose the right specialist, because all the changes did not add any artificiality to her image, and the fugitive from the Big Royal Family looks natural. This is confirmed by the love of a real prince, who even left for the USA for the sake of his wife.

Miranda Kerr

Famous model, ex-wife of the actor Orlando Bloom in the early 2000s, she decided to correct the shape of her nose, which made it noticeably neater. This intervention, in general, had a positive effect on the image of the catwalk star, it acquired a fashionable baby-face type. Shortly after plastic surgery, Kerr became one of the angels of the legendary Victoria’s Secret brand. And then the model wanted to enhance her charm and made herself a dimplectomy or “dimples” on her cheeks. This operation is very simple, in its process the specialist cuts the cheeks from the side of the oral cavity, and then a scar is formed, which subsequently gives beautiful depressions.