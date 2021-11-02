And still a novel? Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are secretly dating in New York?

The stars are stirring up rumors about their love relationship.





Last week, the world tabloids with might and main trumped about the new romance of Kim Kardashian with Pete Davidson. The reality TV star and eminent comedian was spotted on a roller coaster at Buena Park in California. The celebrities held hands and looked incredibly happy.

The 41-year-old TV personality arrived in New York yesterday, according to Page Six, for the annual WSJ Awards. Magazine Innovator Awards. Davidson, 27, is likely back in town as well, as he has to attend the regular meeting of the creators, writers and actors of Saturday Night Live on Mondays at producer Lorne Michaels’ office.

It is also reported that Kardashian is going to attend a few more events in the city later this week.

As previously told by a source from the environment of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, “they rotate in the same circles, so from time to time they can see each other. These are just friendly hangouts. “

The popular comedian is one of the most famous Hollywood heartthrobs. Previously, the star had affairs with Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley, Kaia Gerber and Phoebe Dinevor.

It is said that Pete and Kim could have met through the actor’s best friend, rapper Machine Gun Kelly, who is friends with Kim’s sister’s fiancé, Kourtney Kardashian, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. Sources from the entourage of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson continue to argue that there are only friendships between celebrities. However, the new episode of the SNL parody show, celebrities almost kissed in the frame, playing the roles of Princess Jasmine and Aladdin.