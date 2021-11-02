Angelina Jolie appeared on the red carpet with her daughter

Актриса и ее 16-летняя приемная дочь Захара посетили мероприятие, посвященное силе женщин.

Despite litigation with her ex-spouse and the struggle for custody of their many common children, Angelina Jolie finds time to attend special events. So, the actress became the guest of honor of the celebration organized by the publication Variety, dedicated to the power of women.

On Thursday, September 30, the 46-year-old actress walked the red carpet with her special companion, her 16-year-old daughter Zakhara. Angelina Jolie represented one of the award winners, the poet Amanda Gorman.

For the occasion, the Oscar winner wore a nude long-sleeved maxi dress, while her daughter opted for a white top and matching trousers with a belt. We remind you that in addition to Zakhara, ex-wife Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are the parents of 20-year-old Maddox, 17-year-old Pax, 15-year-old Shiloh and 13-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

Angelina and Zakhara behaved very nicely on the red carpet, constantly hugging, holding hands and showing tender feelings to each other in every possible way. Later, they were also joined by Amanda Gorman to take pictures with the duo of beauties.

Introducing Amanda, Jolie gave a speech in which she praised the 23-year-old poet for her nationwide talent at the inauguration of US President Joe Biden. Amanda became the youngest person ever to be given the honor of giving a speech at a presidential dedication.

“Those who have the power of free speech, the weapon of speech, must unite to protect those who are not endowed with such a gift. We need voices like Amanda – lights in the dark. Burn brightly, illuminating the path for everyone around, ”said Jolie.

Among other guests of the event, which was hosted by Chelsea Peretti, Katy Perry and her husband Orlando Bloom, singer Lordi and Jenna Duan were also noticed.